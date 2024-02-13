241 Stories To Learn About Writing

Search icon
    Let's learn about Writing via these 241 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    The art of writing is just that - an art. And there's no one we have more respect for than great writers!

    1. Touch Typing: Consistency is Key

    It is a fun experience 🎯 when I started out touch typing. It only took me 7.5 months of practice to increase my speed from 20wpm to 75-90 wpm💪.

    2. 12-step Process I Use to Make $5,000 Monthly From Writing

    Here's my simple 12-step process I use to make $5,000 every month (you can have it for free).

    3. There's No Shortage of Drama in the NFT World with Contributor, Sam White

    I find the NFT niche way more fascinating than other areas, because it’s so volatile. it’s massively disruptive, unregulated, and undefined.

    4. How I Automate my Blog Writing with Python - Part 1: Post Starters

    One thing we all dread is mundane work of getting started, and all the hoops it takes to get going. I am going to setup a system to help me post more.

    5. How Putting your Book on a Blockchain can Change your Career Overnight

    Bend your mind around decentralized publishing with these success stories

    6. 5 Ways to Get More Organic Traffic Without Ranking Higher in Google

    In this blog post, we will discuss five ways that you can get more organic traffic without having to worry about your SEO strategy.

    7. The Cringiest Part of a Writer’s Job

    A mental model to help you accept criticism as a freelance writer.

    8. I Rock at Coding! But How Do I Language Better?

    Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills.

    9. How Do I Type Faster?

    How literal should people take @handles?

    10. Looking Back on My 2022: A Year in Review

    11. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor: Correspondent One, Engineer

    Curious about your (soon to be :D ) favorite writer? Read on!

    12. I Wrote More than 90 Articles in 2021 and Here is What I Learned in a Nutshell

    This article summarizes my experience as a writer during the pandemic year 2021

    13. Four Reasons Why Programmers Are Naturally Inclined to Become Good Writers

    Using programming as a mindset

    14. How Improving Writing Skills Can Help Software Developers Succeed

    I started writing because the generous community of programmers had helped me by sharing their knowledge freely over the Internet. I wanted to contribute to this incredible trend so I could be a part of something bigger than myself.

    15. The Run: Chapter 6

    [Read Chapter 5]

    16. Coding During Day, Writing During Night: Meet the Writer Branislav Đalić

    Branislav Đalić, a software developer, as part of the Meet the Writer series tells us how he sources writing ideas and how uses creativity to prevent burnout.

    17. How to Vent in Eight Languages

    Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to start writing your next story. Aim to create a top story that's also evergreen content. Good luck!

    18. "I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM

    Karim Fanous, a software engineer and a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us how he leverages writing to be a better learner, lessons learned and guilty pleasures.

    19. "The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily"

    In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto.

    20. 5 Ways AI Helps You Write Better Content

    Discover how artificial intelligence is assisting writers in improving the content they produce and removing much of the busywork associated with writing.

    21. Do Freelancers Sell Out By Getting A Full Time Job?

    Reflecting on "selling out" as a freelancer and how getting a full time job altered my perspective

    22. I am a Big Believer in Deep Work - Interview With Omri Hurwitz, Tech Marketer & Media Strategist

    An Interview with Omri Hurwitz, Tech Marketer & Media Strategist

    23. A Novel as an NFT: Elle Griffin and the Author's Challenge

    How Elle Griffin used NFTs to fund her novel

    24. Popular Online Courses: The Best One To Enhance Your Copywriting

    Learn and enhance your copywriting, with the best online courses available.

    25. Devs - Documentation IS Important

    Should you write software documentation? This article covers best practices of writing docs in a team or as a solo engineer.

    26. Is it Ethical for Media Outlets to Use AI to Write Stories?

    If media outlets are hiding their usage of AI-generated content, is it because this is ethically wrong?

    27. 10 Websites That You Should Know About

    Gurwinder goes over 10 little-known websites.

    28. Affiliate Programs In Technology and Software You Can Join

    Do you love testing and talking about all sorts of softwares and gadgets? Then you might want to join these affiliate programs and earn some money from it.

    29. Medical Student Meets Blockchain: Meet the Writer Gimbiya Galadima

    Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain.

    30. Koushik Pal: 'Knowledge Should Be Free'

    An interview of a great cybersecurity leader.

    31. How to Write About Abstract Concepts

    When it comes to technology, there are often concepts that exist in a purely abstract way.

    32. Alligator Energy & The Benefits of Working Slowly

    As a person who does work slowly and more methodically, you may feel that the world is against you. However, doing slow work actually works to your benefit.

    33. The Jinn: My Storyline for my first Game Project in Unity

    The daylight dims, its 3:00 pm, almost afternoon. It feels humid as the moisture in the air has increased. The skin feels all damp and sticky. My little room is getting all hot as I start sweating. It was supposed to be an ordinary afternoon on a summer day. “Lets go outside…” I talked to myself.

    34. How to Write a Good Self-Introduction with a Product Approach

    If you often struggle with writing a self-introduction convincing that you are the right person for a job, task or date, it’s worth trying a product approach.

    35. How to Get Started with Writing Online

    Here’s what you need to know about the writing process to get you started with writing online.

    36. I Want to Stop Working for Money so I can Focus on my Personal Projects - Daniel O'keefe

    A brief synopsis about me and my writing creations. Thanks for tuning in!

    37. Will AI Replace Copywriters?

    Nowadays, everyone knows that the universal implementation of AI is drawing nearer and nearer. With the advancements of technology, and the growing demand for automated processes, in due time our world will change before our eyes. Especially with the current pandemic, people have realized how powerful the internet can be, primarily because they have the capacity to work 24/7.

    38. How I Got Started with Blogging as a Software Developer

    The idea of starting my own blog has been on my mind for quite some time.

    39. On the Importance of Wide Range of Knowledge: Meet Paul Bailey, Systems Architect

    Hacker Noon Contributor Paul Bailey, aerospace engineer turned systems architect, shares his thoughts on the importance of writing and wide range of knowledge.

    40. Meet the Writer: Michael Brooks, Founder/CEO at goLance

    An award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and author guides you through the new remote world.

    41. 174 AI Tools To Try

    An overview of 174 AI Tools, a very long overview. Most are free or have a free trial period, some you have to pay for immediately. I’ve broken it down into 8 c

    42. A.I. For Online Content Creation: How Far Have They Come?

    It's now possible to let A.I. write your online content and boost your success. How to use Sudowrite to be your writing coach and motivator to create content.

    43. The Benefits of Writing in English (as a Non-Native Speaker)

    Writing for a blog is not about perfect grammar or fancy sentences. Here's why you should write in English (as a non-native English speaker).

    44. How to Win the Velo Writing Contest: A Detailed Cheat Sheet

    In order to display a non-static website - you'll need to have a data source and connect it with Velo. For example, you can create some sort of "fake API".

    45. Meet the Writer: Aastha Sharma On Tech, Stand-up Comedy & Cats!

    From app development and stand-up comedy to yoga and sustainable lifestyle; here's a little bit about me!

    46. "I’m a big advocate of Web3 and an anarchist at heart," says FinTech Entrepreneur, Julie Plavnik

    Julie is a content strategist and writer who helps Web3 projects rank higher on search engines by creating engaging, optimized content.

    47. AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon

    HackerNoon can now generate a headline for your story using the latest AI technology! How cool is that?

    48. Meet the Writer: Aditi Syal Pulls Inspiration From the Success of Renowned Companies

    Get to know more about this crazy content creator - Aditi Syal - a copywriter at Concurate and a HackerNoon contributor.

    49. How to Build a Blog with NextJs, Chakra UI, and HyGraph

    In this article, I described how I created my blog using NextJs, Chakra UI, and GraphCMS. I also disclosed the tools, technologies, and services that I used.

    50. Has AI Changed Copywriting FOREVER?

    The W3S group has developed an in-house AI (Artificial Intelligence) copywriting bot named Trevor. Trevor generates community content for web2 & web3 companies.

    51. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24

    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland.

    52. The Run: Chapter 5

    [Read Chapter 4]

    53. Why I'll never work 9-5 again

    I'm not going to get preachy or anything.

    54. How to Write a Book in 4 Days

    About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors.

    55. Over 60% of Writers Already Use AI in Their Writing Workflow

    Hackernoon polled readers on whether they would use AI tools for their writing/copywriting workflow. Nearly 70% are open to the idea.

    56. Dear HackerNoon Community: A Pitch

    I noticed that most sponsored competitions here at HN are web3 and/or blockchain-related. I wondered if we could gamify the overall processes

    57. 'I am Passionate About Implantable Brain-machine Interfaces': Noonies Nominee Altynbek

    Altynbek is nominated for Noonies award HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Swift.

    58. 10 Podcasts that Will Boost Your Growth in Business & Life

    I have two degrees, one in engineering and one in marketing. But I've learned 10x more from listening to podcasts.

    59. “Perfection is the enemy of good.” - Voltaire x GPT-J

    GPT-J takes on Voltaire and proceeds to

    60. Meet the Writer: Matt Sokola on Helping People Feel Less Lonely on their Programming Journey

    Matt Sokola is a software engineer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was on building a clone of the 2048 game with React and TypeScript.

    61. New Year, New Me-morable Stories

    Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content!

    62. Pocket Guide to SEO: Title, Keywords, Headings, and Meta Descriptions

    Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of digital writing. As a writer, learning about SEO will greatly strengthen your stories.

    63. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Jessica Truong Talks Cybersecurity

    Meet Jessica! She is a Cybersecurity enthusiast whose goal is to educate readers of the different topics within Cybersecurity. Check out her HN page for more!

    64. Meet HackerNoon Contributor Allan Mang'eni, Developer, Writer, and Blockchain Enthusiast

    Interview with HackerNoon's contributor Allan Mang'eni, a Software Engineer based in Nairobi, Kenya.

    65. Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous

    Crypto is on everyone's lips, but we want to put it in writing! HackerNoon's new video series exposes the week's best stories, and you might just get featured.

    66. Are Long Blog Posts The Key To An Unfair SEO Advantage?

    Are long blog posts the key to an unfair SEO advantage? In 2011 Google released an algorithm update called Panda to filter thin and low-quality content. The Panda update changed the search results, probably doing more good than harm. But algorithms are still lackluster at deciphering content at anything near-human level. Case in point, Google News is terrible at spotting the original or most in-depth stories.

    67. "Writing Routine Needs to be Fluid and Adaptable": Meet the Writer Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc.

    Meet Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc, and a person of many interests. Giving us more details into how a former journalist approaches the new writing routine.

    68. How Zevi Reinitz is Trying to do Things Differently as head of PMM at Livecycle

    How Zevi Reinitz is questioning assumptions and testing limits in his career and with the GTM strategy as head of Product Marketing @ Livecycle

    69. 2021: Reviewing and Kaizen-ing My Programming and Writing Life

    Writing this personal review on how my year went is kind of emotional. I have always procrastinated writing or avoided it the previous years

    70. Meet the Writer: Engineer and Hacker Noon Contributor, Aleksandr Zakharov

    HackerNoon Community, meet Aleks! In this interview, one of HackerNoon's newest Top Contributors shares his tips, routines, and dreams for the future.

    71. 5 Things The Coronavirus Taught Me About Life

    Slogging has the potential to be a content writer's best friend. One use case I'm very interested in exploring is the creation of listicles at scale. With Slogging, maybe community conversations are just one side of the coin.

    72. How You Can Self-Publish a Book in 4 Easy Steps: The Ultimate Guide

    Are you thinking about writing a book? Self-publishing can be a great way to get your work out there, and it's easier than you might think!

    73. Introducing The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship

    The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor and build up your writing portfolio.

    74. How to Become a Web3 Writer: Simple Tips to Get Started

    You can earn six figures as a Web3 writer. Here's how you can get started.

    75. How to Become a Successful Published eBook Author

    In one week, I sold 1,000 copies of my eBook (and maybe you can too). I made $7,990 in a week with the eBook and $225 through affiliate network connections.

    76. Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor and Serial Hobbyist Abbey Perini

    Meet Hacker Noon’s writer and serial hobbyist Abbey Perini!

    77. Becoming an Influential Voice with Futuristic Lawyer and IT Law Expert, Tobias Jensen

    Tobias has a law degree from the University of Copenhagen where he specialized in IP, contracts, GDPR, and IT law. He is a legal advisor with sales experience.

    78. Reflective Writing on Eric’s Miracle Machine

    Eric convinced the public how important fundamental research was, how wrong funding organizations were to overlook the value of those fundamental researches.

    79. On Building a Reading Habit and Open-Source Projects: Meet the Writer Sankalp Swami

    As part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews, 18-year-old Sankalp Swami shares his thoughts on self learning and giving back to the community.

    80. Meet the Writer: Allen Taylor, Author: Cryptosocial: How Cryptocurrencies Are Changing Social Media

    A lot of people aren’t aware that there are more than 80 different social media platforms and protocols.

    81. How I Hit the Front Page of Hacker News 5 Times

    First, let me turn off your warning bells.

    82. A Designer and a Nordic Guy Walk into a Hall

    The Divine Alchemy of Mastery in Digital Design

    83. Meet the Writer: "I Want to Make Sure What I Write is Accessible," says Joanelle Toh

    Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series.

    84. Meet the Writer Roxana Murariu: "We Craft our Identities Based on our Tribes"

    Meet Roxana Murariu, a web developer, children's book lover, and a Hacker Noon contributor. Sharing her writing and many other tips in Meet the Writer interview

    85. ‘It’s Important to Always Maintain Perspective and Empathy During Development’: Rao Vinnakota

    Rao Vinnakot has been nominated as HackerNoon contributor of the year - branding.

    86. On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel

    Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series.

    87. Aleksandr Pindyk on Creating, Playing and Writing About Games

    This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Aleksandr Pindyk is an AI game developer and HackerNoon contributor.

    88. NFTs in the Metaverse–Good or Bad?

    NFTs are important for the future of the metaverse. They have the ability to revolutionize the metaverse now and in the future, when they are fully utilized.

    89. Meet Fedor Yaremenko: Senior Software Engineer and Glider Pilot

    Hi, my name is Fedor Yaremenko. I have 10+ years of experience in software development. I have developed Java enterprise applications for the past eight years.

    90. The Run: Chapter 4

    [Read Chapter 3]

    91. Why I Stopped Using Multiple Monitors

    Many developers believe multiple monitors improve productivity. Studies have proven it, right? Well, keep in mind, <a href="https://www.dell.com/downloads/global/products/monitors/en/dual_monitors_boost_productivity_whitepaper.pdf" target="_blank">many of those studies are commissioned from monitor manufacturers like Dell and NEC</a>. 🤔

    92. Why Targeting Single-Word Keywords Doesn't Work for Evergreen Content

    99.9% of the time single-word search or short-tail keyword queries are far too general and vague.

    93. How to Write for Money: From Clickbait Listicles to Full-Time Gigs

    The VP of Growth at Hacker Noon answers questions about the writer's life, writing for the web, and finding content writing gigs.

    94. Meet the Writer: "I hope to help people with my writing," says Contributor Amy Shah, Physician

    Amy Shah is a physician-writer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was an interview with a blind software developer.

    95. #Decentralized-Internet Writing Competition: April Results Announced!

    HackerNoon has always been a thriving example of decentralization. With team members spread across 5 continents and 15 countries, centralization just cannot touch us.

    96. How to Write Things People Want to Read

    A checklist for writing good human-first content

    97. How to * Get More Views * With Digg

    Get more views, fast! Join us on Digg at https://digg.com/hacker-noon and https://digg.com/blockchain.

    98. Is Remote Work Fit For The Product Manager?

    Learn what makes product management possible as a remote worker.

    99. Guest Blogging Is Out. Content Syndication Is In: My New Distribution Strategy

    My approach to distributing my writing has changed dramatically over the years. I used to be pretty pro guest blogging, and now not so much. Explaining my current syndication approach can help others better promote their writing. This is, however, not a technical guide.

    100. Empowering Creators with Tealfeed Co-founder Sourabh Kaushik

    In this slogging AMA, we were joined by Tealfeed Cofounder Sourabh Kaushik, we discuss everything Tealfeed, including future ambitions for the platform.

    101. This Article Was Featured In…

    What is the "This Article Was Featured In..." section found in HackerNoon's articles? How can readers and writers make use of this feature?

    102. Tips for Building a Great Brand Image Through Blogging

    Many aspiring entrepreneurs think of blogging as more of an entertainment than a tool for increasing sales and generating website traffic. When launching an online store, businesses mainly focus on product and category descriptions, and try to lure prospective customers by offering discounts and gifts. While it is understandable for a new business to be all about the money, offering low prices, free shipping, and other bonuses is not enough to hit high sales and build a positive brand image.

    103. What are HackerNoon's 3 Main Ingredients ?

    Be it in any form, reading is an important part of people’s lives for various reasons. So why do people read? And related to that, what gets people to write?

    104. How Publishing 200+ Interviews Changed My Approach To Interview-Based Content

    Lessons from publishing 200+ interviews and tactics on cold outreach, having meaningful conversations, writing great content, and building brands

    105. 24 Content Strategy Tips From Pros For Technologists Who Want to Start Writing

    New to blogging? Or wish to revisit your content plan for your long-forgotten blog? You've come to the right place.

    106. 4 Reasons That Will Make Vim Your Favorite Editor

    Vim is a powerful text editor. It's popular amongst coders and writers, and in this blog post, I will convince you to use it.

    107. All Aboard The Hackership

    The first instalment in a series set to document an editorial intern's journey throughout the hackership - Hackernoon's first internship program.

    108. Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve

    Publishing is in desperate need of new tools. Can AI help? Maybe, but there's a catch...

    109. Introducing Myself

    I have stumble upon this site looking for some solutions for my Django problem, and I loved it. I decided to signup and share my views on technology and apps development. I'm like 5 years experience PHP and JavaScript developer, although in that time I have developed one Angulajs mobile app.

    110. What To Write In Your Journal To Improve Productivity

    What do you do when you plan your day the night before but then waking up with absolutely no motivation to actually follow up with your plans?

    111. How to Write Unique Content: A Detailed Guide

    Facing issues regarding How to write unique content is this information age? Let me help you with it!

    112. How to Become a Web3 Technical Writer: How These 10 Pros Did It.

    I asked 10 Web3 technical writers how they started in Web3, their core skills, the challenges they face and how they can help newbies navigate this path.

    113. "Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

    Meet the founder of Crypto Fireside! In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrei Rotariu talks about crypto and the true value of time management.

    114. Startups Should Publish About the Actual Technology, Instead of Funding and Work Culture

    A brief chit-chat with Arti Agarwal, tech writer and author. She shares her writing habits, startup opinions and some suggestions for other writers.

    115. 5 Tips on How to Be a Successful Blogger

    Many bloggers in the blogosphere have invested a lot of money in their blogs in other to establish its authority, make it a go-to source of information and earn

    116. What to Do and What Not to Do in Content Creation

    Many tips and tricks on how to make amazing content.

    117. Cash Rules Everything Around Me [Writing Prompts For Startup Founders]

    Are you a startup founder? Consider filling out these writing prompts so readers can get to know your company better, and it's a great way for others to learn.

    118. 5 Reasons to Get Published on HackerNoon

    Check out 5 reasons for aspiring writers and tech enthusiasts to get published on HackerNoon!

    119. How to Break Into the Crypto and Web3 Sector as a Non-tech or Non-finance Student

    I learned early that no one cares about what you do, instead, they care about what you can do for them.

    120. Linguix's Co-Founder Alex Lashkov on Empowering Writers Through AI

    How an AI-based writing assistant can boost your communication and improve your writing skills.

    121. Mechanical Keyboard vs Membrane Keyboard: Pros and Cons

    Find out more about the difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards and how you can tailor your choice based on their features and your needs.

    122. On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio

    Noonies Interview with Tomas Sirio, nominee for the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS Award.

    123. 80/20 Tips For Writing Better Copy To Maximize Distribution

    Few non-native English speakers seem to become bestselling authors. Writing is tough. Writing in a foreign language is even tougher. Professional writers spend years perfecting their art. But most of us can’t put in the effort required to become one.

    124. I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

    125. 10 Best AI Content Generation Tools for All Your Content Needs in 2022

    There are a number of different AI writing software on the market, here is a look at ten of the top AI content generation tools for 2022.

    126. StoryLab.ai Uses GPT-3 to Make Content Marketing Easier for Everyone

    We believe we’re building something special. And we believe humans need more than AI to create more and better stories. We need each other to grow.

    127. Meet the Writer: On the Challenges of Writing in Fast-Developing Industry with Shrey Jain

    If you are looking to get inside the head of a blockchain enthusiast, here's an opportunity. Shrey Jain answers the questions in Meet the Writer interview.

    128. The Importance of Getting the Point Across Without Diluting it: Meet the Writer Khamisi Hamisi

    Khamisi Hamisi, a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us more about the importance of understanding social media for small businesses, filmmaking, and his cat.

    129. How to Build a Product in Public And Get Traction

    Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay

    An increasing number of indie makers decide to build in public. Some do it via their blog, on Twitter, on an open page or via communities. But it can be incredibly daunting to makers who are used to build their products in a more private fashion.

    130. Consistency as a Moat: How to Write More by Prioritizing your Weaknesses

    The best way to optimise consistency is to prioritize the things which you're worse at, or where you can have improvement.

    131. How I Overcame Anxiety and Built an App to Help Others

    I may have presented myself as a happy person surrounded by lots of friends. Yes, I’m a happy person and am fortunate to have good friends around me. However, it took me a while to live and think this way. Maybe nothing has really changed around me but I know that the way I look and think through things has completely changed. Now I look at things in a more optimistic way than before. It didn’t happen overnight but it slowly turned me into this way after simply writing down things from my mind to actual writing.

    132. How Tech Bloggers Can Maximize Owning a Technical Blog

    Based on my experience, what are things beginner tech bloggers can do to maximize the benefits of running a technical blog?

    133. How Writing Can Help Developers Succeed

    Recently I was listening to Jason Fried in the chase Jaris podcast, for you who doesn’t know Json Fried he is the chief executive officer of Basecamp...

    134. The README file: How to Help Others Understand Your Project

    135. HackerNoon Contributor Bob Wright on Coding, Writing, and More

    A brief interview with a HackerNoon contributor

    136. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator

    Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator

    137. PB & J: WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR ??

    138. Why You Should Start a Newsletter Today

    Looking to start an email newsletter but don't know where to start? Here's your guide on why and how you should do it.

    139. 5 Top Free Tools I Use to Create Great Content for HackerNoon

    Content creation has become an important part of any business on the Web. I share and discuss 5 top free tools I use to create superb content for HackerNoon

    140. Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower

    A reliable community is your actual superpower that inspires audacity and innovation. Constructive community support will uplift you to success. Read more.

    141. Coauthoring With ChatGPT: How to Deal With Its Multiple Personas

    Coauthoring with ChatGPT feels like pair programming. A similar dynamic with you providing the story line and ChatGPT helping with styles and points of view

    142. What is the TL;DR Feature at HackerNoon?

    What is the TL;DR feature at HackerNoon and how can both readers and writers make full use of it?

    143. Here's Why You Need Compelling Copy On Your 'About Me' Page

    The ‘About Me’ section of your website, LinkedIn profile, or your social media accounts is the most important copy you’ll ever write. Here's how to write it!

    144. What Makes Copy Convert Visitors?

    HOW TO WRITE TO CONVERT

    145. Are You New to Blogging? These 8 Tips Will Help You Get Started!

    If you're new to blogging, these 8 tips will help you get started. Follow them and you'll be on your way to a successful blog.

    146. How to Post to Devto, Hashnode, and Medium dotcom via Their APIs

    Generate posts on Dev, Hashnode, and Medium using the same markdown source file to simultaneously post on all three platforms using their REST and Graphql APIs.

    147. Fixing The Parkison's Effect: How Freelance Writers can meet up with Schedule

    Parkinson’s Effect is all about an overlooked barrier to efficient time management summarised as; every task takes exactly the amount of time you devote to it.

    148. 13 Tips for Writing Better Content Than Others

    Learn about how to improve as a content writer and produce good copy with these 11 tips that cover how to find practice and the skill to focus improving.

    149. 5 Tips to Create an Effective Content Strategy

    Want to connect with the right audience and increase your website traffic? Here are 5 useful tips to create an effective content strategy.

    150. Why Bucketbuff Is The Best Blogging community

    I want to share about the beauty of the site which i recently came across because just recently I realized something about this platform that I hadn’t previously so i was curious to share this with you guys.

    151. My Journey to Building New Habits in my 20's

    Like, What you should do in your 20's? What you should not do in your 20's? Habits you should build in your 20's? and etc. etc.

    152. Top 5 Reasons Why "Top [X] Posts" Aren't That Bad

    Finding myself annoyed by all the "Top X Things to Know About Y" posts, I'm taking some time to list the top 5 things that I find positive about them.

    153. If You Have Important Data: Make Sure Its Protected

    Data transfer is very important and it keeps happening almost every minute. As we chat on various social media applications or even like a post, there is a transfer of information that is happening. While we may not be too bothered about the way in which information and data are transferred from the receiver to the sender and vice-versa, we, of course, would be concerned about the safety of the data and information that is flowing on the internet and other forms of communication.

    154. "Trust yourself" - Michael CJ Fox, 2020 Noonie Nominee

    To help give recognition to the outstanding writers in the Hacker Noon community, we started the annual Noonie Awards. Michael CJ Fox from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Technology category. Michael is a published non-fiction author who is also learning the craft of fiction writing.

    155. How To Create a Developer Blog on DevDojo

    Nowadays, creating a blog is easy. But, with all the different options available, you might go crazy by just doing the research.

    156. How Regular Writing Practice Can Make You A Pro in Programming

    I’ve been coding professionally for around 5 years now and I’ve continued to work on my writing for more or less the same amount of time, although in a much smaller capacity. In this time, I’ve learnt to see some key similarities between the two crafts. Despite how different the two fields seem on the surface, I truly believe that working on my writing skills continues to have a spill over effect on my how I think about code as well.

    157. ‘Assuming the Reader’s Role Is My Biggest Challenge’: Hacker Noon’s Contributor Gautam Tata

    Meet Gautam - a Software Engineer at Salesforce and the co-founder of Aquanaut.ai.

    158. 10 Ideas to Create a Daily Writing Habit

    This writing discusses ways to reduce barriers to creating a daily writing habit.

    159. On Writing: Hardships We Face and How to Overcome Them

    This week in The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship, we discussed what we find most difficult about the writing process.

    160. Easy Guide to Turn Slack Threads into Verdant Hackernoon Articles

    Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers.

    161. How to Write Better Posts as a Developer.

    I wrote my first post as a developer about 18 months ago, on April 2018. Since then I have read and wrote a ton of them.

    162. What is the Per-Word Rate A Freelance Writer Should Charge ?

    You can’t make the whole world like your writing, just one guy who is supposed to pay for it.

    163. 4 Easy Ways to Cultivate a Writing Habit

    Developing the habit of writing can offer life-changing value to you and your business. Here are 4 tips that will help.

    164. Generative AI Helps Artists Expand the Boundaries of Their Imagination

    Artists in fields ranging from writing and painting to music and interior design are using new AI tools to redefine the whole notion of creativity

    165. Craig Williams is a Comedian and the Curator of Your Wasted Time

    I'm Craig Williams and this is my article. I wrote it with my old man and my son, Big Hoss. Everything in it has a story and words. I've learned nothing.

    166. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Blockchain Contributor Olayimika Oyebanji

    I’m Olayimika from Kwara State, Nigeria. I bagged a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 2017 and I was called to the Nigerian bar in 2018.

    167. Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World

    Meet HackerNoon contributor Kadeem Clarke, Head of Labs at Momentum 6 and Founder of Clarke Global.

    168. How to Improve Every Blog Post You Write In 7 Proven Steps

    (Photo by Dan Counsell on Unsplash)

    How can you improve every blog post you publish? That is a puzzle many bloggers are trying to solve. And frankly, if you cannot upgrade the quality of your blogs, you put your business blog at risk of failure.

    169. The New Blockchain Publishing Platform That Could Kill Medium and Steemit

    170. Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories

    a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern

    171. Create, Edit and Manage Screenshots with Snagit 2021

    How does the new version of Snagit help you create, edit, and manage screenshots, and is it worth upgrading from what you currently use?

    172. "Being Kind is a Superpower," says Indie Writer, Hacker, Bethan Vincent

    Bethan Vincent from the UK generally introduces herself as a marketer, but - as time goes by - feels like that’s really only part of the story. Alongside supporting companies with their marketing efforts, Bethan also runs her own podcast about resilience - The Brave, dip her toes into creating my own products and platforms, and has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology Award Category.

    173. General Citation Rules: How to Avoid Plagiarism

    The topic of the correct design of the borrowed elements has recently become very much discussed. More serious attention to plagiarism and several scandals related to the dissertations of famous people have led to stricter requirements for citations in scientific works.

    174. How to Choose the Right Copywriter for Your Project

    Copywriting is a unique and beneficial talent that can add enormous value to your business, but finding the right person for your copywriting project is seldom an easy task.

    175. How to Set Yourself Up For Business Success as a Writer in 2022

    If you don’t believe you should be paid six figures, no one will hire you for that amount; Your words will reveal the richness of your mind.

    176. What I Learned From My Best Blog Articles in 2022

    My 2022-year-in-review for blogging. It covers my top posts from this year, top all-time posts by traffic, and the insights I’ve gleaned from the data.

    177. Will Human Writing and AI Writing Become Indistinguishable?

    This Essay Was Written by a Human, Not a Robot. Or Was It?

    178. 5 Reasons Why Upwork Sucks for Writers

    I will give you a handful of reasons why I think Upwork isn’t a writer-friendly place.

    179. How to Write a Perfect Chatbot Script

    Writing a script for a chatbot is a challenging process that requires skills. This article discusses how to write an effective chatbot script and gives tips.

    180. 4 Top Writing Tools to Suit Different Types of Writers

    181. 7 Best Practices That Helped Me Rank #1 on Google

    The blogging best practices that took me from clueless to ranking #1 in search and making money from my blog.

    182. Dear Substack Writers Who've Been Approached by TechBullion

    TechBullion.com has a budget for approaching authors on Substack. Here's how I responded.

    183. How To Choose The Best Blogging Platform For Your Developer Blog

    Learn how to choose the best blogging platform for your developer blog. See what are the most important things to look for when choosing a blogging platform.

    184. The Nuts and Bolts of Crafting Quality Content

    Discover all you must do to write a content of high-quality, starting from the headline, body, and the conclusion.

    185. How to Differentiate Between Article Spinning and Content Repurposing

    The topic of article spinning and article spinning tools is a very controversial one — with several SEO ‘experts’ arguing in favor and others arguing against it.

    186. Down the Crypto Rabbit Hole: How I Got Started

    This is my first time writing an article here on Hackernoon. For lack of anything "tech" that I can think of writing about at the moment, I'll just talk about how I stumbled into the crypto rabbit hold in the first place.

    187. How to Pitch Like a Pro: Grab a Journalist's Attention

    In the past two posts, you learned about what piques a reporter's interest and how to make it newsworthy. It's time to take the knowledge and create a pitch for journalists.

    188. The Best Free Tech Writing Fellowship on the Internet

    The HackerNoon Tech Writing Fellowship seeks to help tear down barriers of entry into the job market.

    189. 13 Short Copywriting Lessons That Have Made Me a Better Writer

    Sometimes a piece of good advice can be game-changing and bring you a fresh perspective on a matter you have been trying to understand.

    190. AI Is Coming for Content Writing. Here Is Why It's a Good Thing

    Already, AI writing tools can write better than many humans who do content writing for a living. So is it just a matter of time before the machines come for my

    191. Is SEO One Giant Scam of a Job?

    Those claiming to be an “SEO” probably provide little marketing value

    192. Ideas, Manage, Build, Write: Vaibhav Saini on Optimal Learning Process

    Prolific Hacker Noon contributor Vaibhav Saini from India has been nominated for three 2020 #Noonies in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet Award categories.

    193. What is Slogging? - A New App by HackerNoon

    Have you heard about Slogging? What about Slack Blogging? If you have been hiding under a rock, worry not. In this article, you'll find all the information you need to know about Slogging and how it can save your company's conversations and repurpose them for your company’s content marketing efforts.

    194. Beyond Your Window: A Look Into Visual Novel Development

    Beyond Your Window is a Visual Novel divided into 4 different short stories based on the themes of love, responsibilities and difficult daily choices. As Team SolEtude’s first full-length release, we decided to write down this post-mortem to let other designers/writers/fans of the Visual Novel genre know how we developed it from the prototype to the released version.

    195. "Focus on the what you need to get done today" - Merlin Carter, 2020 Noonie Nominee

    Merlin Carter from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. Merlin is a content writer from New Zealand that's been living in Germany for the past 15 years. Let's learn more about him below!

    196. "Journaling is therapeutic and a very pure way of expressing feelings and thoughts"

    Journaling is therapeutic and a very pure way of expressing feelings and thoughts, just like having a best friend who is always ready to listen, without...

    197. 17 Best Freelance Writing Job Sites In 2022

    Have a look at the 20 best places to find freelancing writing jobs. Keep reading to get the complete information.

    198. Why Reading Self-Help Books Is a Total Waste Of Time!

    ﻿Here’s a ‘secret’: If a self-help book makes you think it has a magic pill for success, approach it with extreme caution!

    199. 5 Content Strategies That Drive Your Readers to Act

    Great content—blog posts, case studies, newsletters, etc.—is a valuable tool for engaging your audience while providing value. Before ever asking for a sale you’re able to give them something, which drives a makes a great impression on anyone who comes across your content.

    200. The Over-justification Effect of Games as a Service

    A goal that you set yourself is more powerful than a goal that is set for you.

    Over this current and passing generation of gaming consoles, we've witnessed the rise of the almighty live service game. What I like to think of as the AAA adaptation of mobile gaming mechanics and MMO hits like World of Warcraft, wrapped in a blockbuster console game setting. Player retention, daily logins, battle passes - buzzwords that are part and parcel with the Games as a Service business model permeate throughout these titles that vie for our hard-earned time and money.

    To quote a good friend - the "ecosystem" has become the dirtiest word in the industry, with developers and publishers alike looking for ways to keep players engaged long-term. What started with the odd PC only expansion model in the 90's, blossomed into DLC, Season Passes and now Games as a Service. A system that consists of some sort of persistent online world, a gameplay loop designed to be engaging (usually) with constant daily events, new loot and bigger content drops that add new wrinkles every so often. All with the intent of keeping players engaged for years.

    201. Searching For Unknowns: Captain's log 001

    My name is captain Smith and I am the only pilot aboard Prometheus 042. We were sent into space roughly 13 billion years ago and our mission is to find the answer to the ultimate question - what is the meaning of life?

    202. How Alex Edmonds Went From a Statue of Liberty Costume to a Podcasting Career

    can podcasts help developers, founders, and makers? Yes, yes and yes! Podcasts can actually help you with not only building a startup, but even for a product, a

    203. Writers Can Process and Feel Emotions Faster than Non-Writers

    The secret power of telling your story. Psychology suggests that writers can process and feel through emotions faster than non-writers.

    204. Meet the Writer: Danielle Gruber, Lover of Brains & Student of Engineering

    My name's Danielle and I'm an electrical engineering major with a passion for neuroscience.

    205. What Did You Think of The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship?

    The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor

    206. 5 Types Of Fear That Millions Of People Feel

    Fear of missing out

    207. How I Got a Job in Developer Relations

    Hello, my name is Alex, and I'm an... Advocate. A Developer Advocate. What does that mean and how do you become one? I'll tell you all of it!

    208. 'I Open-Sourced My Thinking Process': Meet HackerNoon Writer & Test Automation Engineer Miki Szeles

    An interview with Miki Szeles who is an agile creative technicalish writer and software developer.

    209. "Audio Book NFT Has Come To Stay," M.H. Forrest On Exploring Blockchain Technology

    He recently sat down with Olayimika Oyebanji to discuss his new book, his foray into NFT, and why he is doubling down on leveraging blockchain technology.

    210. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Denise Holt, Futurist, Advisor, Founder

    Denise Holt talks spatial web, writing, and more.

    211. Lessons I Learned About Writing

    As I started writing articles for this blog for over a year now, I thought to review the lessons I learned about writing during this journey.

    212. Finding Healing in Writing: How Putting Down Your Innermost Thoughts can Change Your Life

    Journaling is a self-care habit that helps us understand ourselves better through writing.

    213. Slogging Insights: Why Did You Become a Writer?

    I became a writer because, from a young age, stories (in many forms) captivated me in ways nothing else could.

    214. 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Blogging

    The real reasons behind why i decided to start a blog and write. Putting your ideas or projects into the public makes you more accountable than having a mental

    215. Meet the Writer: Mikhail Kirilin Did 12 Hours of Research for His Latest Piece

    My name is Mikhail Kirilin. For the past 7 years, I've been involved in PR, editorial, and communications in one way or another. I've been studying hedge funds.

    216. The Best List of Free Blogging Tools for SEO

    Blogging Tools can help you think of questions and keywords to target, understand trends, organise your strategies and research how users search the internet.

    217. How to Become a Successful Freelance Copywriter

    Making the shift from full-time employment to freelance can be frustrating. Our handy guide will help you ace the transition and earn 6-figure income in no time

    218. What Inspired us to Write About Games?

    Here at Hacker Noon, we love both games and writing. In this slogging post, we discuss what inspired us to write about games and our fondest gaming memories.

    219. Gathering Material is the Most Laborious Part of the Writing Process

    My full name is Valerii Udodov; I often write about application architecture and different practices in software development.

    220. 'I Write About What I Know and What I Experience': Meet the Writer Jacob Landry

    Meet HackerNoon writer Jacob Landry who is sharing stories about coffee-fueld-code with the world!

    221. How to Describe Your Technical Issue to Get Quick and Effective Help

    Documenting the issue before you ask for help will make everything so much more efficient.

    222. Cutting Through Hype and Speculation with Growth Strategist & Blockchain Entrepreneur, Tib Palin

    I try to cut through the hype and speculation, bringing visibility to those that deserve support through my writing.

    223. 4 Simple Ways to Skyrocket Your Blog Readership

    Your blog is the perfect way to keep visitors entertained while putting your value proposition on display. Use this opportunity to share your expertise.

    224. A Developer's Guide to Writing for the Internet

    In this article, we’ll be sharing some of the best tips and tricks to make writing easy and effective for developers.

    225. Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights)

    Writing, in a sense, is a way to help you understand the world, understand concepts and help others to understand those concepts too.

    226. How Improving Writing Skills Can Help Software Developers Succeed

    I started writing because the generous community of programmers had helped me by sharing their knowledge freely over the Internet. I wanted to contribute to this incredible trend so I could be a part of something bigger than myself.

    227. Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writers

    This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers.

    228. How To Do Brand Journalism Right: Insights and Ideas

    According to the Content Marketing Institute, 96% of the most successful B2B content marketers state that readers regard companies as a trusted resource before making decisions. Well, that’s a heavy number if you ask me.

    229. ChatGPT Writes a Story With Me

    I started with a story prompt to ChatGPT and then we kept going, I like it.

    230. What Is Technical Writing and How It Can Become Your Career

    Are you interested in starting out your career as a technical writer? Find out more about technical writing and the oppurtunities it provides for you today.

    231. Dissecting the World of Cryptocurrency with Coder Anthony Watson

    In this Slogging AMA, we talk to Anthony Watson a writer, coder and respected member of the Hackernoon community. We discuss with him all things writing, coding

    232. My Top 6 Levels of Reading

    Reading is one of the best ways to create knowledge, get smarter every day, not be an idiot, have good opinions and be able to talk to anyone about any topic.

    233. Meet Code Daddy and Full Stack Developer, Clint Veasey

    My latest HackerNoon Top Story was about my most pressing concern in life and the giant that towers over my internal psychological geography: my firstborn Son.

    234. Copywriting vs Content Writing

    If you believed that content writing and copywriting were the same thing, then you'd be wrong.

    235. The Pros & Cons Of Anonymous Assassination Betting Sites

    You could buy an RPG on the open web for less than two months of personal browser history...

    236. The 11 Rules of UX Writing To Put the User First

    Writing for the user experience (UX) is the activity of creating text or content that is read by customers and that appears inside the design of digital goods. UX writing assists customers in understanding how to use and interact with software products, such as websites, desktop and mobile applications, games, etc. The basic purpose of user experience (UX) writing is to assist users through completing activities in any digital product. For want of a better term, user experience writers are interaction designers.

    237. Brad Michelson on Writing About Fintech and Infancy Industries

    Brad Michelson is an NYC-based marketer, regular top contributor to Hacker Noon, and 2020 Noonie Nominee. Scroll down to find out why Brad's into writing about fintech, and what his personal strategy is when it comes to failure.

    238. Want To Get Better at Public Relations? Start Writing Articles

    When I started doing Public Relations, more than 20 years ago, I was kind of a mess…

    239. How I Wrote and Sent Newsletters that Got 50% Open Rates and Less Than 0.5% Unsubscribes

    Lots of times, I have mentioned that I love blogging and writing.

    240. Understanding Design with Typogram Founder Hua Shu

    In this slogging thread, we invited Hua Shu, the founder of Typogram. We took the chance to ask about design, marketing and writ

    241. Creating A Killer README File: Ultimate Guide

    After code comments, the README file is one of the most ubiquitous forms of documentation found in software development today.

