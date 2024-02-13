241 Stories To Learn About Writing

Let's learn about Writing via these 241 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

The art of writing is just that - an art. And there's no one we have more respect for than great writers!

It is a fun experience 🎯 when I started out touch typing. It only took me 7.5 months of practice to increase my speed from 20wpm to 75-90 wpm💪.

Here's my simple 12-step process I use to make $5,000 every month (you can have it for free).

I find the NFT niche way more fascinating than other areas, because it’s so volatile. it’s massively disruptive, unregulated, and undefined.

One thing we all dread is mundane work of getting started, and all the hoops it takes to get going. I am going to setup a system to help me post more.

Bend your mind around decentralized publishing with these success stories

In this blog post, we will discuss five ways that you can get more organic traffic without having to worry about your SEO strategy.

A mental model to help you accept criticism as a freelance writer.

Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills.

How literal should people take @handles?

Curious about your (soon to be :D ) favorite writer? Read on!

This article summarizes my experience as a writer during the pandemic year 2021

Using programming as a mindset

I started writing because the generous community of programmers had helped me by sharing their knowledge freely over the Internet. I wanted to contribute to this incredible trend so I could be a part of something bigger than myself.

[Read Chapter 5]

Branislav Đalić, a software developer, as part of the Meet the Writer series tells us how he sources writing ideas and how uses creativity to prevent burnout.

Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to start writing your next story. Aim to create a top story that's also evergreen content. Good luck!

Karim Fanous, a software engineer and a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us how he leverages writing to be a better learner, lessons learned and guilty pleasures.

In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto.

Discover how artificial intelligence is assisting writers in improving the content they produce and removing much of the busywork associated with writing.

Reflecting on "selling out" as a freelancer and how getting a full time job altered my perspective

An Interview with Omri Hurwitz, Tech Marketer & Media Strategist

How Elle Griffin used NFTs to fund her novel

Learn and enhance your copywriting, with the best online courses available.

Should you write software documentation? This article covers best practices of writing docs in a team or as a solo engineer.

If media outlets are hiding their usage of AI-generated content, is it because this is ethically wrong?

Gurwinder goes over 10 little-known websites.

Do you love testing and talking about all sorts of softwares and gadgets? Then you might want to join these affiliate programs and earn some money from it.

Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain.

An interview of a great cybersecurity leader.

When it comes to technology, there are often concepts that exist in a purely abstract way.

As a person who does work slowly and more methodically, you may feel that the world is against you. However, doing slow work actually works to your benefit.

The daylight dims, its 3:00 pm, almost afternoon. It feels humid as the moisture in the air has increased. The skin feels all damp and sticky. My little room is getting all hot as I start sweating. It was supposed to be an ordinary afternoon on a summer day. “Lets go outside…” I talked to myself.

If you often struggle with writing a self-introduction convincing that you are the right person for a job, task or date, it’s worth trying a product approach.

Here’s what you need to know about the writing process to get you started with writing online.

A brief synopsis about me and my writing creations. Thanks for tuning in!

Nowadays, everyone knows that the universal implementation of AI is drawing nearer and nearer. With the advancements of technology, and the growing demand for automated processes, in due time our world will change before our eyes. Especially with the current pandemic, people have realized how powerful the internet can be, primarily because they have the capacity to work 24/7.

The idea of starting my own blog has been on my mind for quite some time.

Hacker Noon Contributor Paul Bailey, aerospace engineer turned systems architect, shares his thoughts on the importance of writing and wide range of knowledge.

An award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and author guides you through the new remote world.

An overview of 174 AI Tools, a very long overview. Most are free or have a free trial period, some you have to pay for immediately. I’ve broken it down into 8 c

It's now possible to let A.I. write your online content and boost your success. How to use Sudowrite to be your writing coach and motivator to create content.

Writing for a blog is not about perfect grammar or fancy sentences. Here's why you should write in English (as a non-native English speaker).

In order to display a non-static website - you'll need to have a data source and connect it with Velo. For example, you can create some sort of "fake API".

From app development and stand-up comedy to yoga and sustainable lifestyle; here's a little bit about me!

Julie is a content strategist and writer who helps Web3 projects rank higher on search engines by creating engaging, optimized content.

HackerNoon can now generate a headline for your story using the latest AI technology! How cool is that?

Get to know more about this crazy content creator - Aditi Syal - a copywriter at Concurate and a HackerNoon contributor.

In this article, I described how I created my blog using NextJs, Chakra UI, and GraphCMS. I also disclosed the tools, technologies, and services that I used.

The W3S group has developed an in-house AI (Artificial Intelligence) copywriting bot named Trevor. Trevor generates community content for web2 & web3 companies.

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland.

[Read Chapter 4]

I'm not going to get preachy or anything.

About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors.

Hackernoon polled readers on whether they would use AI tools for their writing/copywriting workflow. Nearly 70% are open to the idea.

I noticed that most sponsored competitions here at HN are web3 and/or blockchain-related. I wondered if we could gamify the overall processes

Altynbek is nominated for Noonies award HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Swift.

I have two degrees, one in engineering and one in marketing. But I've learned 10x more from listening to podcasts.

GPT-J takes on Voltaire and proceeds to

Matt Sokola is a software engineer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was on building a clone of the 2048 game with React and TypeScript.

Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content!

Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of digital writing. As a writer, learning about SEO will greatly strengthen your stories.

Meet Jessica! She is a Cybersecurity enthusiast whose goal is to educate readers of the different topics within Cybersecurity. Check out her HN page for more!

Interview with HackerNoon's contributor Allan Mang'eni, a Software Engineer based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Crypto is on everyone's lips, but we want to put it in writing! HackerNoon's new video series exposes the week's best stories, and you might just get featured.

Are long blog posts the key to an unfair SEO advantage? In 2011 Google released an algorithm update called Panda to filter thin and low-quality content. The Panda update changed the search results, probably doing more good than harm. But algorithms are still lackluster at deciphering content at anything near-human level. Case in point, Google News is terrible at spotting the original or most in-depth stories.

Meet Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc, and a person of many interests. Giving us more details into how a former journalist approaches the new writing routine.

How Zevi Reinitz is questioning assumptions and testing limits in his career and with the GTM strategy as head of Product Marketing @ Livecycle

Writing this personal review on how my year went is kind of emotional. I have always procrastinated writing or avoided it the previous years

HackerNoon Community, meet Aleks! In this interview, one of HackerNoon's newest Top Contributors shares his tips, routines, and dreams for the future.

Slogging has the potential to be a content writer's best friend. One use case I'm very interested in exploring is the creation of listicles at scale. With Slogging, maybe community conversations are just one side of the coin.

Are you thinking about writing a book? Self-publishing can be a great way to get your work out there, and it's easier than you might think!

The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor and build up your writing portfolio.

You can earn six figures as a Web3 writer. Here's how you can get started.

In one week, I sold 1,000 copies of my eBook (and maybe you can too). I made $7,990 in a week with the eBook and $225 through affiliate network connections.

Meet Hacker Noon’s writer and serial hobbyist Abbey Perini!

Tobias has a law degree from the University of Copenhagen where he specialized in IP, contracts, GDPR, and IT law. He is a legal advisor with sales experience.

Eric convinced the public how important fundamental research was, how wrong funding organizations were to overlook the value of those fundamental researches.

As part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews, 18-year-old Sankalp Swami shares his thoughts on self learning and giving back to the community.

A lot of people aren’t aware that there are more than 80 different social media platforms and protocols.

First, let me turn off your warning bells.

The Divine Alchemy of Mastery in Digital Design

Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series.

Meet Roxana Murariu, a web developer, children's book lover, and a Hacker Noon contributor. Sharing her writing and many other tips in Meet the Writer interview

Rao Vinnakot has been nominated as HackerNoon contributor of the year - branding.

Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series.

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Aleksandr Pindyk is an AI game developer and HackerNoon contributor.

NFTs are important for the future of the metaverse. They have the ability to revolutionize the metaverse now and in the future, when they are fully utilized.

Hi, my name is Fedor Yaremenko. I have 10+ years of experience in software development. I have developed Java enterprise applications for the past eight years.

[Read Chapter 3]

Many developers believe multiple monitors improve productivity. Studies have proven it, right? Well, keep in mind, <a href="https://www.dell.com/downloads/global/products/monitors/en/dual_monitors_boost_productivity_whitepaper.pdf" target="_blank">many of those studies are commissioned from monitor manufacturers like Dell and NEC</a>. 🤔

99.9% of the time single-word search or short-tail keyword queries are far too general and vague.

The VP of Growth at Hacker Noon answers questions about the writer's life, writing for the web, and finding content writing gigs.

Amy Shah is a physician-writer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was an interview with a blind software developer.

HackerNoon has always been a thriving example of decentralization. With team members spread across 5 continents and 15 countries, centralization just cannot touch us.

A checklist for writing good human-first content

Get more views, fast! Join us on Digg at https://digg.com/hacker-noon and https://digg.com/blockchain.

Learn what makes product management possible as a remote worker.

My approach to distributing my writing has changed dramatically over the years. I used to be pretty pro guest blogging, and now not so much. Explaining my current syndication approach can help others better promote their writing. This is, however, not a technical guide.

In this slogging AMA, we were joined by Tealfeed Cofounder Sourabh Kaushik, we discuss everything Tealfeed, including future ambitions for the platform.

What is the "This Article Was Featured In..." section found in HackerNoon's articles? How can readers and writers make use of this feature?

Many aspiring entrepreneurs think of blogging as more of an entertainment than a tool for increasing sales and generating website traffic. When launching an online store, businesses mainly focus on product and category descriptions, and try to lure prospective customers by offering discounts and gifts. While it is understandable for a new business to be all about the money, offering low prices, free shipping, and other bonuses is not enough to hit high sales and build a positive brand image.

Be it in any form, reading is an important part of people’s lives for various reasons. So why do people read? And related to that, what gets people to write?

Lessons from publishing 200+ interviews and tactics on cold outreach, having meaningful conversations, writing great content, and building brands

New to blogging? Or wish to revisit your content plan for your long-forgotten blog? You've come to the right place.

Vim is a powerful text editor. It's popular amongst coders and writers, and in this blog post, I will convince you to use it.

The first instalment in a series set to document an editorial intern's journey throughout the hackership - Hackernoon's first internship program.

Publishing is in desperate need of new tools. Can AI help? Maybe, but there's a catch...

I have stumble upon this site looking for some solutions for my Django problem, and I loved it. I decided to signup and share my views on technology and apps development. I'm like 5 years experience PHP and JavaScript developer, although in that time I have developed one Angulajs mobile app.

What do you do when you plan your day the night before but then waking up with absolutely no motivation to actually follow up with your plans?

Facing issues regarding How to write unique content is this information age? Let me help you with it!

I asked 10 Web3 technical writers how they started in Web3, their core skills, the challenges they face and how they can help newbies navigate this path.

Meet the founder of Crypto Fireside! In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrei Rotariu talks about crypto and the true value of time management.

A brief chit-chat with Arti Agarwal, tech writer and author. She shares her writing habits, startup opinions and some suggestions for other writers.

Many bloggers in the blogosphere have invested a lot of money in their blogs in other to establish its authority, make it a go-to source of information and earn

Many tips and tricks on how to make amazing content.

Are you a startup founder? Consider filling out these writing prompts so readers can get to know your company better, and it's a great way for others to learn.

Check out 5 reasons for aspiring writers and tech enthusiasts to get published on HackerNoon!

I learned early that no one cares about what you do, instead, they care about what you can do for them.

How an AI-based writing assistant can boost your communication and improve your writing skills.

Find out more about the difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards and how you can tailor your choice based on their features and your needs.

Noonies Interview with Tomas Sirio, nominee for the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS Award.

Few non-native English speakers seem to become bestselling authors. Writing is tough. Writing in a foreign language is even tougher. Professional writers spend years perfecting their art. But most of us can’t put in the effort required to become one.

There are a number of different AI writing software on the market, here is a look at ten of the top AI content generation tools for 2022.

We believe we’re building something special. And we believe humans need more than AI to create more and better stories. We need each other to grow.

If you are looking to get inside the head of a blockchain enthusiast, here's an opportunity. Shrey Jain answers the questions in Meet the Writer interview.

Khamisi Hamisi, a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us more about the importance of understanding social media for small businesses, filmmaking, and his cat.

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay

An increasing number of indie makers decide to build in public. Some do it via their blog, on Twitter, on an open page or via communities. But it can be incredibly daunting to makers who are used to build their products in a more private fashion.

The best way to optimise consistency is to prioritize the things which you're worse at, or where you can have improvement.

I may have presented myself as a happy person surrounded by lots of friends. Yes, I’m a happy person and am fortunate to have good friends around me. However, it took me a while to live and think this way. Maybe nothing has really changed around me but I know that the way I look and think through things has completely changed. Now I look at things in a more optimistic way than before. It didn’t happen overnight but it slowly turned me into this way after simply writing down things from my mind to actual writing.

Based on my experience, what are things beginner tech bloggers can do to maximize the benefits of running a technical blog?

Recently I was listening to Jason Fried in the chase Jaris podcast, for you who doesn’t know Json Fried he is the chief executive officer of Basecamp...

A brief interview with a HackerNoon contributor

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator

Looking to start an email newsletter but don't know where to start? Here's your guide on why and how you should do it.

Content creation has become an important part of any business on the Web. I share and discuss 5 top free tools I use to create superb content for HackerNoon

A reliable community is your actual superpower that inspires audacity and innovation. Constructive community support will uplift you to success. Read more.

Coauthoring with ChatGPT feels like pair programming. A similar dynamic with you providing the story line and ChatGPT helping with styles and points of view

What is the TL;DR feature at HackerNoon and how can both readers and writers make full use of it?

The ‘About Me’ section of your website, LinkedIn profile, or your social media accounts is the most important copy you’ll ever write. Here's how to write it!

HOW TO WRITE TO CONVERT

If you're new to blogging, these 8 tips will help you get started. Follow them and you'll be on your way to a successful blog.

Generate posts on Dev, Hashnode, and Medium using the same markdown source file to simultaneously post on all three platforms using their REST and Graphql APIs.

Parkinson’s Effect is all about an overlooked barrier to efficient time management summarised as; every task takes exactly the amount of time you devote to it.

Learn about how to improve as a content writer and produce good copy with these 11 tips that cover how to find practice and the skill to focus improving.

Want to connect with the right audience and increase your website traffic? Here are 5 useful tips to create an effective content strategy.

I want to share about the beauty of the site which i recently came across because just recently I realized something about this platform that I hadn’t previously so i was curious to share this with you guys.

Like, What you should do in your 20's? What you should not do in your 20's? Habits you should build in your 20's? and etc. etc.

Finding myself annoyed by all the "Top X Things to Know About Y" posts, I'm taking some time to list the top 5 things that I find positive about them.

Data transfer is very important and it keeps happening almost every minute. As we chat on various social media applications or even like a post, there is a transfer of information that is happening. While we may not be too bothered about the way in which information and data are transferred from the receiver to the sender and vice-versa, we, of course, would be concerned about the safety of the data and information that is flowing on the internet and other forms of communication.

To help give recognition to the outstanding writers in the Hacker Noon community, we started the annual Noonie Awards. Michael CJ Fox from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Technology category. Michael is a published non-fiction author who is also learning the craft of fiction writing.

Nowadays, creating a blog is easy. But, with all the different options available, you might go crazy by just doing the research.

I’ve been coding professionally for around 5 years now and I’ve continued to work on my writing for more or less the same amount of time, although in a much smaller capacity. In this time, I’ve learnt to see some key similarities between the two crafts. Despite how different the two fields seem on the surface, I truly believe that working on my writing skills continues to have a spill over effect on my how I think about code as well.

Meet Gautam - a Software Engineer at Salesforce and the co-founder of Aquanaut.ai.

This writing discusses ways to reduce barriers to creating a daily writing habit.

This week in The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship, we discussed what we find most difficult about the writing process.

Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers.

I wrote my first post as a developer about 18 months ago, on April 2018. Since then I have read and wrote a ton of them.

You can’t make the whole world like your writing, just one guy who is supposed to pay for it.

Developing the habit of writing can offer life-changing value to you and your business. Here are 4 tips that will help.

Artists in fields ranging from writing and painting to music and interior design are using new AI tools to redefine the whole notion of creativity

I'm Craig Williams and this is my article. I wrote it with my old man and my son, Big Hoss. Everything in it has a story and words. I've learned nothing.

I’m Olayimika from Kwara State, Nigeria. I bagged a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 2017 and I was called to the Nigerian bar in 2018.

Meet HackerNoon contributor Kadeem Clarke, Head of Labs at Momentum 6 and Founder of Clarke Global.

(Photo by Dan Counsell on Unsplash)

How can you improve every blog post you publish? That is a puzzle many bloggers are trying to solve. And frankly, if you cannot upgrade the quality of your blogs, you put your business blog at risk of failure.

a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern

How does the new version of Snagit help you create, edit, and manage screenshots, and is it worth upgrading from what you currently use?

Bethan Vincent from the UK generally introduces herself as a marketer, but - as time goes by - feels like that’s really only part of the story. Alongside supporting companies with their marketing efforts, Bethan also runs her own podcast about resilience - The Brave, dip her toes into creating my own products and platforms, and has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology Award Category.

The topic of the correct design of the borrowed elements has recently become very much discussed. More serious attention to plagiarism and several scandals related to the dissertations of famous people have led to stricter requirements for citations in scientific works.

Copywriting is a unique and beneficial talent that can add enormous value to your business, but finding the right person for your copywriting project is seldom an easy task.

If you don’t believe you should be paid six figures, no one will hire you for that amount; Your words will reveal the richness of your mind.

My 2022-year-in-review for blogging. It covers my top posts from this year, top all-time posts by traffic, and the insights I’ve gleaned from the data.

This Essay Was Written by a Human, Not a Robot. Or Was It?

I will give you a handful of reasons why I think Upwork isn’t a writer-friendly place.

Writing a script for a chatbot is a challenging process that requires skills. This article discusses how to write an effective chatbot script and gives tips.

The blogging best practices that took me from clueless to ranking #1 in search and making money from my blog.

TechBullion.com has a budget for approaching authors on Substack. Here's how I responded.

Learn how to choose the best blogging platform for your developer blog. See what are the most important things to look for when choosing a blogging platform.

Discover all you must do to write a content of high-quality, starting from the headline, body, and the conclusion.

The topic of article spinning and article spinning tools is a very controversial one — with several SEO ‘experts’ arguing in favor and others arguing against it.

This is my first time writing an article here on Hackernoon. For lack of anything "tech" that I can think of writing about at the moment, I'll just talk about how I stumbled into the crypto rabbit hold in the first place.

In the past two posts, you learned about what piques a reporter's interest and how to make it newsworthy. It's time to take the knowledge and create a pitch for journalists.

The HackerNoon Tech Writing Fellowship seeks to help tear down barriers of entry into the job market.

Sometimes a piece of good advice can be game-changing and bring you a fresh perspective on a matter you have been trying to understand.

Already, AI writing tools can write better than many humans who do content writing for a living. So is it just a matter of time before the machines come for my

Those claiming to be an “SEO” probably provide little marketing value

Prolific Hacker Noon contributor Vaibhav Saini from India has been nominated for three 2020 #Noonies in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet Award categories.

Have you heard about Slogging? What about Slack Blogging? If you have been hiding under a rock, worry not. In this article, you'll find all the information you need to know about Slogging and how it can save your company's conversations and repurpose them for your company’s content marketing efforts.

Beyond Your Window is a Visual Novel divided into 4 different short stories based on the themes of love, responsibilities and difficult daily choices. As Team SolEtude’s first full-length release, we decided to write down this post-mortem to let other designers/writers/fans of the Visual Novel genre know how we developed it from the prototype to the released version.

Merlin Carter from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. Merlin is a content writer from New Zealand that's been living in Germany for the past 15 years. Let's learn more about him below!

Journaling is therapeutic and a very pure way of expressing feelings and thoughts, just like having a best friend who is always ready to listen, without...

Have a look at the 20 best places to find freelancing writing jobs. Keep reading to get the complete information.

﻿Here’s a ‘secret’: If a self-help book makes you think it has a magic pill for success, approach it with extreme caution!

Great content—blog posts, case studies, newsletters, etc.—is a valuable tool for engaging your audience while providing value. Before ever asking for a sale you’re able to give them something, which drives a makes a great impression on anyone who comes across your content.

A goal that you set yourself is more powerful than a goal that is set for you.

Over this current and passing generation of gaming consoles, we've witnessed the rise of the almighty live service game. What I like to think of as the AAA adaptation of mobile gaming mechanics and MMO hits like World of Warcraft, wrapped in a blockbuster console game setting. Player retention, daily logins, battle passes - buzzwords that are part and parcel with the Games as a Service business model permeate throughout these titles that vie for our hard-earned time and money.

To quote a good friend - the "ecosystem" has become the dirtiest word in the industry, with developers and publishers alike looking for ways to keep players engaged long-term. What started with the odd PC only expansion model in the 90's, blossomed into DLC, Season Passes and now Games as a Service. A system that consists of some sort of persistent online world, a gameplay loop designed to be engaging (usually) with constant daily events, new loot and bigger content drops that add new wrinkles every so often. All with the intent of keeping players engaged for years.

My name is captain Smith and I am the only pilot aboard Prometheus 042. We were sent into space roughly 13 billion years ago and our mission is to find the answer to the ultimate question - what is the meaning of life?

can podcasts help developers, founders, and makers? Yes, yes and yes! Podcasts can actually help you with not only building a startup, but even for a product, a

The secret power of telling your story. Psychology suggests that writers can process and feel through emotions faster than non-writers.

My name's Danielle and I'm an electrical engineering major with a passion for neuroscience.

The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor

Fear of missing out

Hello, my name is Alex, and I'm an... Advocate. A Developer Advocate. What does that mean and how do you become one? I'll tell you all of it!

An interview with Miki Szeles who is an agile creative technicalish writer and software developer.

He recently sat down with Olayimika Oyebanji to discuss his new book, his foray into NFT, and why he is doubling down on leveraging blockchain technology.

Denise Holt talks spatial web, writing, and more.

As I started writing articles for this blog for over a year now, I thought to review the lessons I learned about writing during this journey.

Journaling is a self-care habit that helps us understand ourselves better through writing.

I became a writer because, from a young age, stories (in many forms) captivated me in ways nothing else could.

The real reasons behind why i decided to start a blog and write. Putting your ideas or projects into the public makes you more accountable than having a mental

My name is Mikhail Kirilin. For the past 7 years, I've been involved in PR, editorial, and communications in one way or another. I've been studying hedge funds.

Blogging Tools can help you think of questions and keywords to target, understand trends, organise your strategies and research how users search the internet.

Making the shift from full-time employment to freelance can be frustrating. Our handy guide will help you ace the transition and earn 6-figure income in no time

Here at Hacker Noon, we love both games and writing. In this slogging post, we discuss what inspired us to write about games and our fondest gaming memories.

My full name is Valerii Udodov; I often write about application architecture and different practices in software development.

Meet HackerNoon writer Jacob Landry who is sharing stories about coffee-fueld-code with the world!

Documenting the issue before you ask for help will make everything so much more efficient.

I try to cut through the hype and speculation, bringing visibility to those that deserve support through my writing.

Your blog is the perfect way to keep visitors entertained while putting your value proposition on display. Use this opportunity to share your expertise.

In this article, we’ll be sharing some of the best tips and tricks to make writing easy and effective for developers.

Writing, in a sense, is a way to help you understand the world, understand concepts and help others to understand those concepts too.

I started writing because the generous community of programmers had helped me by sharing their knowledge freely over the Internet. I wanted to contribute to this incredible trend so I could be a part of something bigger than myself.

This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, 96% of the most successful B2B content marketers state that readers regard companies as a trusted resource before making decisions. Well, that’s a heavy number if you ask me.

I started with a story prompt to ChatGPT and then we kept going, I like it.

Are you interested in starting out your career as a technical writer? Find out more about technical writing and the oppurtunities it provides for you today.

In this Slogging AMA, we talk to Anthony Watson a writer, coder and respected member of the Hackernoon community. We discuss with him all things writing, coding

Reading is one of the best ways to create knowledge, get smarter every day, not be an idiot, have good opinions and be able to talk to anyone about any topic.

My latest HackerNoon Top Story was about my most pressing concern in life and the giant that towers over my internal psychological geography: my firstborn Son.

If you believed that content writing and copywriting were the same thing, then you'd be wrong.

You could buy an RPG on the open web for less than two months of personal browser history...

Writing for the user experience (UX) is the activity of creating text or content that is read by customers and that appears inside the design of digital goods. UX writing assists customers in understanding how to use and interact with software products, such as websites, desktop and mobile applications, games, etc. The basic purpose of user experience (UX) writing is to assist users through completing activities in any digital product. For want of a better term, user experience writers are interaction designers.

Brad Michelson is an NYC-based marketer, regular top contributor to Hacker Noon, and 2020 Noonie Nominee. Scroll down to find out why Brad's into writing about fintech, and what his personal strategy is when it comes to failure.

When I started doing Public Relations, more than 20 years ago, I was kind of a mess…

Lots of times, I have mentioned that I love blogging and writing.

In this slogging thread, we invited Hua Shu, the founder of Typogram. We took the chance to ask about design, marketing and writ

After code comments, the README file is one of the most ubiquitous forms of documentation found in software development today.

Thank you for checking out the 241 most read stories about Writing on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.