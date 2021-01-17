21 Websites to Learn Programming for Free

A curated list of websites to learn to code, Programming, Java, Python, SQL, Git, and Ruby on Rails.

Hello there, if you are someone who is learning programming and coding by yourself and looking for some awesome resources then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share 21 websites you can use to learn the code for free from the comfort of your office and home.

Learn Programming for Free via These Websites

1. freecodecamp.org

This is one of the most awesome community websites which will help you to learn to code for free, build real-world projects and get a job as a developer.

It has a massive collection of interactive tutorials and exercises to learn JavaScript, Data Structure and Algorithms, Frontend Development and so on.

Founded by Quincy Larson, this is a really awesome place to start your coding journey. They even have a big Facebook group (freecodecampearth) where you can ask questions and share your learning experience.

2. Coursera

This is another awesome website to learn online. It’ founded by Stanford professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller and it offers courses, specializations, and online degrees.

The best part of Coursera is that it offers online courses from Universities like Stanford, University of London, University of Michigan, Colorado, Imperial College of London and many more.

It provides both free and paid online courses and specialization. Some of my favorite free programming courses from Coursera are :

Algorithms Part I and Part 2 by Robert Sedgewick (link)Machine Learning by Andrew Ng (link)Python for Everybody (link)

Coursera also provides you Certification, which you can showcase in your Linkedin profile, but you need to pay for it.

3. udemy.com

One of the best place for online learning. you will get online courses in all the latest technology and programming language like Java, Spring, Data Structure and Algorithms, Selenium, REST, etc. It provides both free and paid resources.

Here is a couple of useful free course to learn some of the interesting technologies:

Java Tutorial for Complete Beginners (link)Easy to Advanced Data Structures (link)Introduction To Python Programming (link)Advanced and Object-Oriented JavaScript and ES6 (link)

The paid resources are also very cheap and you can purchase on just $9.99 during their flash sale, which happens quite often. It’s full of some of the great teachers like Colt Steele, Rob Percival, Stephen Grider, Josh Portilla, John Purcell, etc.

4. plurasight.com

One of the best website to learn any technology or IT courses like programming language like Java, Web development framework like Spring Framework, Hibernate, etc.

It’s also now acquired CodeSchool which earlier allows you to learn web technologies by doing it. I use this website to learn a lot of cool stuff in no time.

5. try.github.io

A fantastic website to learn Git in 15 minutes. The best part of this website is that it is a meta website which means it contains some of the most useful resources to learn Git online like Learn Git branching which will teach you Git commands right from your web browser.

It will not only help you to understand basic git commands but challenging git concepts like a branch, merge, revert, cherry-pick, rebase, etc.

There is another awesome resource, Visualizing Git which will help you explore how Git commands affect the structure of a repository within your web browser with a free explore mode, and some constructed scenarios.

6. onemonth.com

Learn to code and build web applications in one month. This is not exactly a free website though, you need to buy a bootcamp style course.

The site has courses to learn Python, Ruby, and JavaScript in 30 days and they teach in a bootcamp style which makes it a very effective learning place.

Btw, they have a free trial! and a handful of free courses like the Command Line course and they also have free Learn to Code with One Month Podcast coming soon

7. codecademy.com

Interactive tutorials to learn some of the most popular technologies like JavaScript, Java, Linux for free. It also has some paid courses to learn advanced concepts on Python, Java, and JavaScript.

Btw, this is one of the first websites which brought interactive learning into the picture. It’s JavaScript course is probably the most popular course to learn JavaScirpt online.

8. codingbat.com

Another good site to learn to code contains a lot of free programming exercise to build the coding sense in both Python and Java.

9. code.org

The perfect website to start learning coding and basics of computer science. My kids use this website to learn to code by playing with the Minecraft game.

10. code4startup.com

A great website to learn how to code by building real companies and real project by Leo Trieu.

It’s one of the best places to learn Web Development from scratch by building 4 real Online Businesses in 3 Months like Airbnb, Uber, etc. No experience needed.

It also has a lot of free courses like:

1. ReactJS for Newbies in just 1 hour

2. Learn Ruby on Rails, Heroku and Wistia APIs

If you like project-based learning then you will love this site.

11. codeabbey.com

Another awesome website with lots of programming exercises to learn to code and improve your coding skill in any programming languages.

12. sqlzoo.net

There is no doubt that SQL is one of the must-have skill for any programmer of IT professionals and unfortunately there are very few websites or free courses where you can learn SQL.

This is one the best place to learn SQL for beginners and improve your SQL query skills if you already know fundamentals.

It provides interactive SQL tutorials complete with quizzes, perfect to improve your SQL query skills

13. Git Immersion

This is one of the best websites to learn Git and GitHub, one of the must-have skills for today’s programmers. It provides a guided tour that walks through the fundamentals of Git, inspired by the premise that to know a thing is to do it.

It’s one of the best course to learn Git and written by the late, great Jim Weirich.

The aliases suggested in this course can improve your productivity a lot of if you include them in your .bashrc and .gitconfig.

14.Learn Git branching

Branching and merging are one of the tough concepts to master in any source control tool like SVN, CVS, and it’s not different in Git but not anymore. This interactive website will teach you merging and branching in git like none others.

The “Learn Git Branching” is one of the most visual and interactive ways to learn Git on the internet. There are a lot of challenging exercises with exciting levels, given step-by-step demonstrations of powerful features, and maybe even have a bit of fun along the way.

15. codecombat.com

You can play a game and learn to code in Python and Javascript. One of the best interactive and fun side of learning online.

16. tryhaskell.org

Learn Haskell with free interactive lessons.

17. railsforzombies.org

Learn Ruby on Rails by watching videos and completing the exercises This is now merged with Pluarlsight.

18. thinkful.com

A different kind of website where you can choose a course and get assigned a mentor.

19. rubymonk.com

Free interactive tutorials to help you discover Ruby idioms in your browser. The site has separate courses for beginner, intermediate, and expert Ruby developers to further hone their knowledge of Ruby programming language.

20. tryRuby.org

Another great website to learn Ruby online. This is also now merged with Pluarlsight and you need a membership to access its content.

21. learnpython.org

A great website to learn the basics of Python. One of the most popular programming languages of this decade which allows you to do a lot of stuff from simply automating trivial stuff to developing websites and now used in Machine learning and Data Science. If you need more reasons to learn Python, see this article.

That’s all about some of the best website to learn how to code for free. These websites are great resources to learn a programming language like Python and Java, evergreen technology like SQL, operating systems like Linux, Web development frameworks like Ruby On Rails, Functional programming language like Haskel, learn to build a website and several other types of free courses.

