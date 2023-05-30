21 AI Newsletters You Should Subscribe to in 2023

Keeping up with the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a challenging task given the rapid pace of innovation in this field. Newsletters can be an invaluable resource for staying up to date, providing a curated selection of the latest news, research, and insights directly to your inbox. Here are the top 20 AI newsletters you should consider subscribing to in 2023: : PromptPal is the platform where to share and discover the best AI prompts for ChatGPT, Midjourney, Bard, Bing, and more. Their newsletter is filled with the best free prompts, the best AI tools to use, the latest AI news, the best new Midjourney images and more. It’s our favourite AI newsletter. PromptPal : Provides a weekly collection of the latest in AI/ML research, tools, and projects. Ideal for professionals interested in a bite-size minimalistic format that covers the technical side of AI. Data Machina : Written by Jeremy Kahn of Fortune Magazine, this newsletter provides a long-form look into the AI industry and the implications of tools like ChatGPT. Fortune: Eye on AI : Provides a critical lens into the world of AI, covering the second-order implications of new artificial intelligence technologies and the ethical dilemmas that we face. The Road to AI We Can Trust : Perfect for a quick dose of AI news, The Neuron provides short reads and humorous updates in the AI world. The Neuron : A weekly newsletter written by Alex McFarland, AI Disruption highlights the most significant AI developments each week. AI Disruption : A daily newsletter that offers brief, punchy insights into new AI tools, how-to guides, and creative AI use cases. Perfect for anyone looking to understand the most interesting tweets and product releases in AI, regardless of technical skill level. Ben’s Bites : Provides AI news and commentary from the perspective of a builder in the space. This a fantastic resource if you are interested in the perspective of someone actively building AI tools and technologies. Machine Learnings : A weekly email that provides a deeper dive into the ethical and technical aspects of AI, perfect for those that are ready to dig further into the world of AI. AI Weekly Digest : Translates academic research in the field of AI, machine learning, and data science into useful insights for everyday people. One Useful Thing : A must-read monthly newsletter for anyone looking to gain a more comprehensive grasp of the AI industry, politics, and ethics. Guide to AI : Provides an in-depth look into cutting-edge AI research and explains why it matters in an easy-to-understand manner. Written by Jack Clark, the former Policy Director at OpenAI. Import AI : Offers short, organized, and very visual weekly roundups of AI news. Ideal for anyone with only a few minutes each week to read about AI news. Its emphasis is on providing quick and succinct updates without personal takes, summaries, or endless scrolling. AI Tidbits : Weekly AI summaries written by graduate students in the field, providing recaps of the biggest developments of the week. The emails focus on research and business-related AI news, while also providing great commentary on public policy and technical implications. Last Week in AI : A new newsletter delivering the latest AI tools and resources for the startup and builder audience. It offers simple, weekly emails that can be read in less than 5 minutes. Meta Minded : Provides daily updates on what’s happening in AI and robotics, offering varying opinions from a wide array of people in the industry. It also features a curated news section on the latest in Artificial Intelligence. Inside AI Newsletter : More focused on insiders and established professionals in the field of AI, Data Elixir shares information relevant to industry experts on the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Expect to find new tools useful for AI engineers and job postings here. Data Elixir : Authored by Daniel Bourke, this monthly newsletter covers the most interesting news over the last month in AI. Each newsletter takes about 10 to 15 minutes to read, making it a good option for readers who don’t want a weekly/daily update on the industry. Zero to Mastery Newsletter : A highly respected newsletter by the MIT Technology Review that covers the latest news and trends in AI. It includes updates on machine learning, neural networks, and data science in general. The Algorithm : Curated by Rohin Shah, this weekly newsletter provides updates on technical and philosophical progress related to AI alignment, a field of study that focuses on ensuring that AI systems will be beneficial to humans. AI Alignment Newsletter : This popular TikTok channel also sends out newsletters featuring easy-to-follow how-to guides on AI image and text generation, along with fun examples of AI use cases. Tech N Trendz (AI Tools) There you have it! These are the top 20 AI newsletters you should consider subscribing to in 2023. They offer a wide range of perspectives and cover a variety of topics, from the latest AI tools and research to ethical considerations and industry trends. Happy reading!