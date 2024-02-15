The Noonification: Job Cuts in Big Tech Continue Unabated (2/15/2024)

Search icon
    by HackerNoon NewsletterFebruary 15th, 2024
    2/15/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    The HackerNoon Mobile: The Developers Perspective and The World Wide Writer Release [Version 1.9]

    By @fabian337 [ 8 Min read ] The explanation of how the mobile app was created and some of the decisions making of the process. Read More.

    HackerNoon Mobile App Now Supports In-App Writing and 13 Total Languages to Read Tech Blogs

    By @product [ 2 Min read ] The Version 1.9 update retrofits the HackerNoon Text Editor for iOS and Android, giving users the ability to write and submit drafts on the go. Read More.

    Job Cuts in Big Tech Continue Unabated

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] Being in tech the past couple of years was bad enough. Working for tech in 2024 is worse still. Read More.

    I Spent 3 Years Investigating What Happens to the Kids of Rutherford: Heres What I Uncovered

    By @propublica [ 9 Min read ] It has been a little over three years since I began my reporting on juvenile justice in Tennessee. For a reporter, they’re difficult to cover with Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

