19 Top Websites Built With Django Web Framework

Softformance has published a list of the most popular Django-based websites built with Django web framework. Softformance used to use Plone CMS – Python and Zope-based platform – for most of its client projects. Django is responsible for 21% of Facebook’s codebase. The social network also uses Django to handle high loads of data and millions of user interactions. Django safeguards the flawlessness of Pinterest by allowing users to follow each other and share pins and boards. Django is behind the scenes behind the leading social media platform of 1 billion users.