12 Top Websites for Programmers, Developers, and Product People

975 reads

@ davidallen David Allen Software Engineer

1. StackExchange

https://stackexchange.com

Everyone knows of Stack Overflow and Ask Ubuntu which are part of StackExchange network. But there are dozens of other sites in the StackExchange network that are dedicated to computer science and programming. Some of my favorites are

Why use StackExchange?

You want to improve your software engineering skills.

Help other developers by answering their questions.

Show off your skills by linking to your StackExchange account in your resume or website.

2. GitHub

https://github.com

GitHub requires no introduction for software developers. It’s the place on the Internet where open source projects are built.

Why use GitHub?

Share your code with the rest of the world.

Contribute to open-source projects.

Build free websites using GitHub pagesA good GitHub profile can unlock awesome job opportunities.

3. DevDocs

https://devdocs.io

DevDocs is a single-page open source app that allows you to search documentation of all popular programming languages and frameworks.

Why use DevDocs?

Superfast way to search documentation.

Works offline.One place to search all the docs

4. Hacker News

https://news.ycombinator.com/

Hacker News is a website where people submit links and have interesting discussions around them. Most of the submissions are related to Silicon Valley, Entrepreneurship, and Tech.

Why use Hacker News?

To keep updated with Silicon Valley and the US tech ecosystem.

A place for high-quality well-moderated discussions.

5. diff.blog

https://diff.blog

diff.blog is a software engineering blog aggregator. The website aggregates blog posts from 1000s of Engineering and developer blogs.

Why use diff.blog?

You want to follow the engineering blogs of tech companies and developers from all over the internet.

If you have a blog about software engineering, you can include it in diff.blog so that it reaches a bigger audience.

6. Udemy

https://udemy.com

Udemy is one of the biggest video tutorial websites in the world. It has amazing tutorials on almost every tech-related topic. My favorite teacher on Udemy is Stephen Grider. You should check him out.

Why use Udemy?

Learn a new skill.

7. DigitalOcean

https://digitalocean.com

DigitalOcean is a hosting provider in which you can host your servers, databases, etc. It’s very popular among developers.

Why use DigitalOcean?

You are working on personal projects and want an easy to use interface.You want to keep things as simple as possible.

8. IndieHackers

https://indiehackers.com

IndieHackers is a community of developers and entrepreneurs who are trying to build profitable internet companies without raising money.

Why use Indie Hackers?

You want to interact with people who are building or have built successful Internet companies.

9. Resumake

https://resumake.io

Resumake is an open-source website that helps you make a resume for applying to Software Engineering jobs.

Why use Resumake?

You want a no bull-shit, easy to use resume maker.

You can export the resume as PDF, Latex, and JSON so that you don't have to start from scratch the next time.

10. Leetcode

https://leetcode.com

Leetcode is a website that helps you prepare for software engineering interviews.

Why use Leetcode?

You want to practice coding problems that are asked during software engineering interviews.

You want to know about the interview experiences of people who have attended software engineering interviews

11. Glassdoor

https://glassdoor.com

Glassdoor is a website where employees review their companies.

Why use Glassdoor?

You want to know what it is like working for the company.

You want to know how much are the employees paid in the company.

12. ProductHunt

https://producthunt.com

ProductHunt is a website where developers and companies launch websites, apps, etc that have recently built.

Why use ProductHunt?

To know what all products are getting launched every day.

You want to launch the website or app you built.

Also published here.

Of course, you all know already know you can publish and read the best tech stories on Hacker Noon, so I haven't included it in the list :)

That’s it, folks. Hope you enjoyed the article!

Tags