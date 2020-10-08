Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo12 Fun Challenges to Learn React Native by@spencer_carli

12 Fun Challenges to Learn React Native

October 8th 2020 778 reads
Author profile picture

@spencer_carliSpencer Carli

So you want to learn React Native? Here's 12 exercises to that will help you do that.

The post is inspired by a free self-paced workshop I've created. If you're interested in guided instructions, solutions, and extra exercises check it out!

Exercise 1: Hello, World!

The classic starter project. Render a square with a background color. Inside of the square render the text "Hello, world".

Helpful Links

Exercise 2: Capturing Taps

An app isn't much if a user can't interact with it. The most basic form of interaction is capturing a user's tap (or press) on a screen. Using the 

Button
component, capture a tap event and 
alert
"hello".

Helpful Links

    Exercise 3: Custom Component

    Previously we've been exclusively using component from React Native. But what about our creating our own? Build your own button component that accepts an 

    onPress
    and 
    text
    prop. Use the TouchableOpacity and Text components to accomplish this.

    Exercise 4: State & Props

    We've taken a look at props previously - props allow us to pass data down to a component to interact with it. These props can be static values or dynamic (changing) ones. What we haven't used is state. State allows us to track changing values and update our UI automatically when they change.

    Using state track how many times a user presses the button and display that number.

    Helpful Links

    Exercise 5: Styling

    If you're familiar with CSS-in-JS you should be able to fall right into styling in React Native as it follows the same principles. Create 3 squares that are vertically and horizontally centered. Each square should have a unique background color but all shared styles should only be defined once.

    Helpful Links

    Exercise 6: Scrollable Content

    Rarely does all of the content you want to display completely fit into the user's screen - that's where scrolling comes in. Render 15 squares in a scrollable list.

    Helpful Links

      Exercise 7: Building a Form

      Much like you would have an input in html, React Native has the TextInput component. The big difference between the two is that, with a TextInput, you get no styling with it - you're responsible for it all.

      Using the 

      TextInput
      component capture a user's name and, upon a button press, 
      alert
      their name back to them. Add some style to the 
      TextInput
      while you're there!

      Helpful Links

      1. TextInput Docs

      Exercise 8: Long Lists

      When you have longs lists of data the ScrollView component won't cut it - it's just not built for it.

      Render the array of people using the 

      FlatList
      component.

      Helpful Links

      Exercise 9: Working with an API

      Just like a web browser, React Native implements the 

      fetch
      and 
      XMLHttpRequest
      APIs. This means that the same logic and packages we would use to fetch data in a web browser will work in React Native.

      Fetch data from the 

      https://randomuser.me/api/?results=100&inc=name
      url (it returns JSON) and render it in the 
      FlatList
      .

      Helpful Links

      Exercise 10: Multiple Files

      In React Native we leverage JavaScript Modules. These allow us to export code from one file and import it into another file.

      Take the 

      Button
      component and put it in its own file then import the component from that file.

      Helpful Links

      Exercise 11: Class Components

      Throughout this workshop we've been using functional components. In reality, this is what you'll most likely be writing.

      BUT they're a somewhat new concept. That means that some older tutorials/documentation will use the previous API - class components.

      Using the 

      React.Component
      render a screen that has a button. Count each time the button has been pressed and store it in state.

      Helpful Links

      Exercise 12: Component Lifecycle

      A component has a lifecycle, much like we do.

      They're born (mount).

      Things change (update).

      And then they die (unmount).

      Sometimes we need to take actions based on where the component is in the lifecycle.

      Upon component mount, start listening to the listener. Store in state how many times it has been called. When leaving the exercise screen and going back to the exercise list screen the listener should stop.

      Helpful Links

      Good luck learning React Native!

      You can watch the full workshop here:

      Also published on React Native School.


      Related

      The Weird Parts of JavaScript

      9 reactions
      #js
      Author profile picture

      @jcwiiJ Chris Wingeier II

      01/06/21

      How To Scrape Wikipedia By Using Puppeteer and Nodejs

      pre-emoji story
      #puppeteer
      Author profile picture

      @tylerjosephTyler Joseph

      01/06/21

      Tags

      #react-native#mobile-app-development#beginners#react#javascript#learn-react-native#programming#learn-to-code
      Join Hacker Noon

      Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.