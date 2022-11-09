The Noonification: Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi? (11/9/2022)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Crypto Banking: DeFi to CeDeFi? By [ 5 Min read ]\nExploring the growth of crypto banking from DeFi to CeDeFi. @techson Read More. Building an MFA User Authentication System (Enrollment Component Code) Using Images By [ 7 Min read ]\nMost interactive Internet applications require a user to first be “registered” in order to use the application and then further require the user to “log on” each time they wish to use the application. This process of first enrolling a user and then later recognizing that user to allow them access may be described as User Authentication. This article focuses on the code and processes used in the registration component of our Authur user authentication system. @bobnoxious Read More. Will AI Be The Key To The Green Revolution? By [ 7 Min read ]\nAIs superiority against the human race means that the transition to a greener future will be more efficient and take place at an accelerated pace. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @jwolinsky Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME