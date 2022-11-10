The Noonification: Perfect Duty Engineer (11/10/2022)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Scanning 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed .Env Files By [ 2 Min read ]\nA software developer scanned 2.6 million domains for exposed.env files. @sdcat Read More. 2001: A Hackers Odyssey By [ 16 Min read ]\nNumerous signs scattered throughout the first floor preach the dangers of unsecured doors and propped-open fire exits. @samwilliams Read More. Perfect Duty Engineer By [ 10 Min read ]\nTools and skills for great duty and on-call for engineers. @alexeysutyagin Read More. Americas Strangest Unsolved TV-Hack and The Story Behind It By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn 1987, an unknown hacker hacked evening news with Dan Roan on local WGN-TV and later WTTW. A person wore aMax Headroom mask and gave birth to Wyoming incident @strateh76 Read More. Understanding Rollups And Their Importance As An Optimal Layer 2 Scaling Solution By [ 2 Min read ]\nLayer 2 scaling solutions remain a notable tool in the quest by crypto developers to solve the blockchain trilemma. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @davidsm Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME