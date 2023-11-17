The TechBeat: The World Is Ready for a New Type of Operating System (11/17/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here The World Is Ready for a New Type of Operating System By [ 11 Min read ]\nAI and the space industry point the way forward to rethink how we view operating systems. Can we free ourselves and redesign from the ground up? @metapunk Read More. Unveiling the Power of PM and P3M Algorithms on GPUs By [ 8 Min read ]\nExploring PM and P3M algorithms on GPUs, highlighting efficient astrophysical simulations and performance benchmarks across various processors. @resetius Read More. Why Predictability Trumps Velocity in Software Engineering By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn Agile software development, the focus on velocity can lead to problems if not balanced correctly. @davydov Read More. You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners By [ 12 Min read ]\nEmbark on your cybersecurity journey with this comprehensive guide. From leveraging practical-led training and exploring free tools to finding a mentor online. @davidecarmeci Read More. How to Implement a Merkle Tree in Solidity By [ 5 Min read ]\nWithout Merkle trees, blockchains would be too cumbersome, and Merkle proofs allow for cost-effective verification of data authenticity. Solidity Now! @iamshvetsov Read More. The True Importance of Exceptions: Error Handling in PHP vs. Golang By [ 7 Min read ]\nLooking back, the ways we've dealt with errors show how developer’s needs and challenges have changed over time. @shcherbanich Read More. How to Set up a Development Machine with MLFlow and MinIO By [ 10 Min read ]\nThis post provides an easy-to-follow recipe for setting up MLflow and MinIO on a development machine. @minio Read More. The Data Migration Tools to Help You Get Into MinIO By [ 8 Min read ]\nLet's review some of the tools available to get data out of S3, local FileSystem, NFS, Azure, GCP, Hitachi Content Platform, Ceph, and others, and into MinIO. @minio Read More. Personalized GPTs are here, and I have mixed feelings about them By [ 7 Min read ]\nAny paying customer can now create their own version of ChatGPT using personalized, private data that is not normally available on the world wide web. @linh Read More. "One thing that's missing but that will soon be developed is a reliable ecash," Milton Friedman 1999 By [ 1 Min read ]\nEconomist Milton Friedman Predicts Bitcoin In 1999, and discussing how digital cash changes the role of government. @videoman Read More. How to Enable Transparent Data Compression on MinIO By [ 8 Min read ]\nCompression for MinIO has been developed to enable transparent compression without affecting the overall performance of the system. @minio Read More. How to Optimize Your Web3 DevOps with User Feedback Forms By [ 6 Min read ]\nAllowing your users to provide feedback to the entire team can drive innovation. See how Form xChange can foster successful Web3 DevOps adoption. @johnjvester Read More. Bitcoin's Dominance Grows, ETF Excitement Builds in Q3 Crypto Overview By [ 9 Min read ]\nThe crypto market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory in October, with Bitcoin’s price surging by over 30% in Q4 so far. @ulriklykke Read More. 51 Stories To Learn About Cybersecurity Skills By [ 10 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Cybersecurity Skills via these 51 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. Rootstock $2.5M Grants Program Enters Wave III By [ 3 Min read ]\nCalling innovators and builders to build on Bitcoin and compete for a slice of the $2.5M funding. @rootstock_io Read More. If You're Learning How To Code, Check Out These 39 Programming Courses👨💻👩💻 By [ 7 Min read ]\nThese are 39 beginner programming courses to get you started on your coding journey! @madzadev Read More. The System Design Cheat Sheet: API Styles - REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, Webhook, RPC/gRPC, SOAP By [ 14 Min read ]\nAPI Architecture Styles - REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, Webhook, RPC, SOAP @gavr Read More. How to Build Your Very Own Android Mobile PDF Scanning Tool By [ 10 Min read ]\nThe following guide outlines how you can harness the power of Foxit’s Android PDF SDK to swiftly develop an app with robust scanning capabilities. @foxitsoftware Read More. The Crypto Trading Writing Contest by BYDFi By [ 3 Min read ]\nBYDFi and HackerNoon bring you the Crypto Trading Writing Contest. This is your chance to win $1k by sharing a kick-ass crypto story! @hackernooncontests Read More. The Framework Successful People Use to Become Indispensable By [ 12 Min read ]
Today I'm going to tell you why you need to niche down and specialize (at least for a period of time), in your career or in your business. @scottdclary Read More.