The TechBeat: Behavioral Economics and Product Management: Enhancing Decision-Making and User Experience (11/18/2023)

Behavioral Economics and Product Management: Enhancing Decision-Making and User Experience By [ 8 Min read ]
Explore the fascinating intersection of Behavioral Economics and Product Management in this comprehensive study. @marilukina Read More. Building Robust Cloud Infrastructure with Python and Terraform By [ 16 Min read ]
In this practical guide, we will explore hands-on examples of leveraging Python and Terraform to tackle real-world cloud infrastructure challenges. @mitiaev00 Read More. Feature Optimization for Price Prediction By [ 8 Min read ]
Explore the crucial world of feature optimization in predictive analytics, especially in the context of price-prediction models. @ianonis00 Read More. Smart Contract Optimization: How to Use Less Gas in Ethereum By [ 5 Min read ]\nLearn how to optimize gas usage in Ethereum smart contracts to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. @iamshvetsov Read More. Benchmarking MinIO with WARP and Speedtest By [ 8 Min read ]\nWhen performance is critical, you need to know that you’re achieving the best performance possible. @minio Read More. DARPA Readies Program to Safeguard Mixed Reality Users from Cognitive Attacks By [ 5 Min read ]\nDARPA is putting together the Intrinsic Cognitive Security (ICS) research program “to build tactical mixed reality systems that protect against cognitive attack @thesociable Read More. Postgres TOAST: Understanding the Data Compression Mechanism and Its Limitations By [ 11 Min read ]\nDiscover the challenges of PostgreSQL's traditional TOAST mechanism for data compression and storage optimization. @timescale Read More. From Materialized Views to Continuous Aggregates: Enhancing PostgreSQL With Real-Time Analytics By [ 10 Min read ]\nDiscover how PostgreSQL's materialized views have evolved into dynamic, real-time analytical tools called continuous aggregates. @timescale Read More. Looking to Becoming a Great Manager? Try These Six Microhabits By [ 8 Min read ]\nWhat can cause managers to play safe—pass on great opportunities, refuse to take risks and do the work they’ve always done before? @vinitabansal Read More. Clean Code: Single Responsibility, Open/Closed, Liskov Substitution SOLID Principles in TS [Part 4] By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article, we will look at the three first SOLID principles: The Single Responsibility Principle, the Open/Closed Principle and the Liskov Principle. @alenaananich Read More. Building a Unicorn: My Decade-Long Career With inDrive By [ 9 Min read ]\nex-CTO shares his journey with inDrive, a ride-hailing service born in the extreme cold of Yakutsk, distinguishing itself with a unique pricing model. @michil Read More. Understanding the Impact of OpenAI's GPT4 Turbo on "Wrappers" By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn this article, I’ll dive into OpenAI's latest offerings and analyze what they could mean for the future of ChatGPT wrappers like my own startup, Olympia. @vicloskutova Read More. Tackling the Saboteurs Within: 4 Cognitive Biases That Affect Your Productivity By [ 13 Min read ]\nDelve into the realm of cognitive biases that silently influence your productivity. Explore @vinitabansal Read More. Tired of ChatGPT? Try These 6 Alternatives Instead By [ 12 Min read ]\nLooking for the best ChatGPT alternatives? This post is just for you. Try out these alternatives if you don't love what ChatGPT does. @mukundkapoor Read More. The Rise of AI Personal Assistants and Their Consequences By [ 5 Min read ]\n4 ways OpenAI's GPTs will forever change the way we interact with the world… and each other. @adrien-book Read More. GPT-4 Turbo: The Most Monumental Update Since ChatGPT's Debut! By [ 4 Min read ]\nGPT-4 Turbo: catch up on all the updates from OpenAI in this quick article! @sergey-baloyan Read More. Software Architects' headache - the Integration Point By [ 5 Min read ]\nToday we will talk about a software architecture pattern of Architecture Points. Architects might find this knowledge interesting in solving their problems. @gordeevbr Read More. How to Achieve 1000x LLM Speed for Efficient and Cost-Effective Training, Testing, and Deployment By [ 11 Min read ]\nHave you ever wondered how you could accelerate the training of LLMs? Well - worry no more - We present a simple but ingenious method to accelerate LLMOps. @thomascherickal Read More. Meet Dynamic PostgreSQL: the Natural Evolution of Cloud Databases By [ 10 Min read ]
Timescale launches Dynamic PostgreSQL, combining the best parts of provisioned and serverless databases. @timescale Read More. 6 AI Tools Software Devs Should Have On Their Radar By [ 3 Min read ]
AI is totally changing the game for software developers these days. Here are some AI tools out there that can seriously level up any programmer's day. @fullstackai Read More.