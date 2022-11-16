Search icon
    The Noonification: The Billionaires F*cked Up (11/16/2022)

    The Noonification: The Billionaires F*cked Up (11/16/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    FTX/Alameda, What Happened?
    By @Olivier [ 15 Min read ] I think everyone was caught by surprise by the collapse of FTX/Alameda. Why did we end-up where we are now and why did it happen so quickly? Here is my take. Read More.

    The Billionaires F*cked Up
    By @sheharyarkhan [ 5 Min read ] Zuck f*cked up, and he admitted as much when he announced that Facebook parent Meta would be reducing its headcount by 13%. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

