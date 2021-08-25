11 Best Crypto Debit Cards That Worth It in 2021

5,529 reads

Not every store or even website accepts Bitcoins, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. But banks and financial organizations see a reason to collaborate with crypto platforms and develop versatile solutions such as crypto debit cards. A crypto debit card can be a bitcoin card or allow accessing any other currencies you keep in your crypto wallet. Its functionality is quite similar to the conventional debit card, but it helps you pay with crypto, where only bank cards are accepted. So, you can maintain your crypto assets in your wallet, accessing them at any moment.