The TechBeat: SOLID Principles in Smart Contract Development (10/2/2023)

SOLID Principles in Smart Contract Development By [ 4 Min read ]
Explore the application of SOLID principles in the world of smart contract development. @iamshvetsov Read More. Will DevOps Cease to Exist? My Honest Opinion By [ 5 Min read ]
Debunking the rumor of DevOps' demise in the face of no-code platforms. @maksimmuravev Read More. Building a CI/CD Pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Git, Github, Apache Maven, and Jenkins By [ 46 Min read ] @zufarexplained Explore a step-by-step tutorial on building a modern CI/CD pipeline with AWS, K8S, Docker, Ansible, Apache Maven, Git, Github, and Jenkins by Zufar Sunagatov. Read More. Parenting Skills That Shape Effective Business Leadership By [ 5 Min read ]
As a parent, I've found that these seven parenting skills have helped me become a better business leader in my everyday life. @lomitpatel Read More. The System Design Cheat Sheet: Networks By [ 10 Min read ]
Networking Fundamentals for Systems Design. @gavr Read More. Digital Mastery 2023, Part 3: The Evolving Landscape of Virtual Selling By [ 6 Min read ]
Unlock 2023's virtual selling secrets in 15 mins. Learn how custom videos are boosting sales and closing deals. Dive into Digital Mastery Part 3! 🎥🚀 READ NOW @darragh Read More. Digital Mastery 2023, Part 1: Shifting Preferences and Behaviour Online By [ 6 Min read ]
I've condensed hours of 2023 sales and marketing insights for your success. In 10 mins, you'll learn how to boost brand visibility & close deals. Read More🔎🔥 @darragh Read More. Digital Mastery 2023, Part 2: The New Benchmarks For Video In Business By [ 5 Min read ]
I studied hours of 2023 sales & marketing data to give you the most informative 20 minutes of reading you'll do this month. Here, we cover video for business 👀 @darragh Read More. The Best Practices For DevOps Pipelines By [ 6 Min read ]
Learn about DevOps Pipelines and how to implement it @abrahamdahunsi Read More. Beyond Wellness: How Femtech is Shaping the Future of Women's Healthcare By [ 11 Min read ]
Explore the rapid evolution of Femtech, from AI innovations to empowering women's health. @dkmath Read More. Pytest Tips and Tricks for Beginners By [ 9 Min read ]
Pytest tips and tricks for beginners. Improve your test framework with simple tips! @pietester Read More. An Honest Review of Google's Intro to Generative AI Courses By [ 5 Min read ]
Google released a list of free Intro to Generative AI courses. This article provides a review of the learning path, including cheat sheets and summaries. @elainechan01 Read More. Go and sync.Pool By [ 3 Min read ]
The garbage collector (GC) does not collect garbage constantly, but at certain intervals. @kibizovd Read More. From Data Classes to Excel: Building a Java Mapper With Annotations By [ 18 Min read ]
Discover how to craft a custom Excel mapper using Java. This guide explores dynamic report generation through annotations. @sergeidzeboev Read More. Data Analytics 101: Your First Steps Into a Data-Driven World By [ 6 Min read ]
Every business has its goals and the path to attaining those goals usually lies in data, it's why our data is so important today. @cjson Read More. The Next Era of AI: Inside the Breakthrough GPT-4 Model By [ 3 Min read ]
GPT-4 represents a leap forward in large language model capabilities. It builds on the architecture and strengths of GPT-3 while achieving new levels of scale. @smwii Read More. How NOT to Use AI for Writing By [ 5 Min read ]
Writers need to learn how to use AI wisely to enhance their craft, NOT outright replace it. @syedbalkhi Read More. Using Git Hooks with MySQL By [ 7 Min read ]
In this article, we'll explore how to integrate Git with MySQL for version control using Git hooks, with specific examples in a guide format. @yuridanilov Read More. Create Your Own Local LLM Model: Updated for 2023 By [ 7 Min read ]
The article that went viral a few months ago now completely corrected and rewritten for September 2023. @thomascherickal Read More. Blockchain Technology for Enhanced DevOps By [ 11 Min read ]
Blockchain and DevOps intersect in several key areas where blockchain technology can enhance the DevOps (Development and Operations) process.