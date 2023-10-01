The TechBeat: August Rollups Data Analysis: A Closer Look at Transaction Activity (10/1/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here August Rollups Data Analysis: A Closer Look at Transaction Activity By [ 2 Min read ]\nAs the primary direction for Layer2 scaling, the Rollup track has seen frequent developments lately. @opside Read More. Creating a Data Lakehouse using Apache Iceberg and MinIO By [ 12 Min read ]\nThe promise of Data Lakehouses is in their capabilities for structured and unstructured data, all in a centralized solution using Apache Iceberg and MinIO. @minio Read More. Confessions of a DevOps Guru: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Embrace Continuous Integration By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn About The DevOps Guru Journey To Adopting Continuous Integration @abrahamdahunsi Read More. ChatGPT Now Speaks, Listens, and Understands: All You Need to Know By [ 2 Min read ]\nAll you need to know about new ChatGPT feature - Voice assistant @sergey-baloyan Read More. I'm Done Typing npm: A Zsh Function for JavaScript Package Managers By [ 1 Min read ]\nUse zsh functions to create command line alias that determines local package manager and runs the corrrect comamnd: bun, pnpm, npm, or yarn. @chantastic Read More. 75% Of Companies Are Banning the Use of ChatGPT: What Happened? By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore the rising concerns over data leaks with ChatGPT. From potential risks around user data privacy to high-profile incidents involving tech giants. @georgedrennan Read More. Vector Databases - Basics of Vector Search and Langchain Package in Python By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article, I will walk you through the basics of vector databases, vector search and Langchain package in python for storing and querying similar vectors. @shyamganesh Read More. Turn GPT-4 Into Your Expert: Fine-Tuning Large Language Models Easily By [ 2 Min read ]\nBoost AI Performance with Fine-Tuning @whatsai Read More. Five Free AI Tools for Programmers to 10X Their Productivity By [ 3 Min read ]\nThese five AI tools will make the lives of programmers and coders easy by increasing the speed and accuracy of their coding projects. @mirzaariquealam Read More. Unveiling the Hidden Web: the Top 10 Search Engines and Websites for Deeper Online Exploration By [ 6 Min read ]\nUnlocking the hidden web's secrets: 10 search engines, safety, ethics, and exploration tips. @abrahamdahunsi Read More. Borrowing on Ethereum: Comparing Architecture Evolution of MakerDAO, Yield, Aave, Compound, & Euler By [ 12 Min read ]\nComprehensive overview of the key collateralized borrowing applications on Ethereum. Reusable approach to analyse other similar applications. @albertocuestacanada Read More. Model Quantization in Deep Neural Networks By [ 6 Min read ]\nTo get your AI models to work on laptops, mobiles and tiny devices quantization is essential @aibites Read More. Stop Using State for React Forms, There is a Much Better Way! By [ 7 Min read ]\nLearn how to optimize the performance of react forms by replacing useState with the native feature of JavaScript. @nirmalkumar Read More. The Cheapskate’s Guide to Fine-Tuning LLaMA-2 and Running It on Your Laptop By [ 5 Min read ]\nEveryone is GPU-poor these days So my mission is to fine-tune a LLaMA-2 model with only one GPU and run on my laptop @bruce-li Read More. The 8 Most Dangerous Cash App Scams (with Screenshots) By [ 7 Min read ]\nIf you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. @marcusleary Read More. Could a Hard Drive Supply Chain Crisis Push AI and Digital Ads to the Breaking Point? By [ 14 Min read ]\nThis article explores the very real chance of an AI-triggered hard disk drive supply chain crisis that could temporarily threaten trillion-dollar tech firms. @hillpot Read More. The Comedian’s Last Act: A Satire About Tech Jobs and Layoffs By [ 5 Min read ]\nA satire about tech jobs and layoffs - The protagonist is visited by Death after losing their job and is informed that they are being "fired" from life. @hernanortiz Read More. Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorial By [ 8 Min read ]\nManipulating Structured Data (from PDFs) with the Model behind ChatGPT, LangChain, and Python for Powerful AI-driven Applications. @horosin Read More. GPT-4, Llama-2, Claude: How Different Language Models React to Prompts By [ 2 Min read ]\nExploring the unique behaviors of different Large Language Models (LLMs) and mastering advanced prompting techniques! @whatsai Read More. The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced! By [ 3 Min read ]
Here's the first list of winners of the DevOps writing contest by Aptible and HackerNoon.