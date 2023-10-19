Search icon
    The TechBeat: A Game-Changing Leap in Voice AI Technology (10/19/2023)

    The TechBeat: A Game-Changing Leap in Voice AI Technology (10/19/2023)

    by TechBeat October 19th, 2023
    10/19/2023: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    A Game-Changing Leap in Voice AI Technology

    By @cigdemoztabak [ 2 Min read ] Coqui, in partnership with Hugging Face, has unveiled the groundbreaking XTTS model, reshaping the landscape of voice AI. Read More.

    Enhancing DevOps Efficiency With ChatOps

    By @vladislavbilay [ 6 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how ChatOps tools can be harnessed to supercharge your DevOps practices Read More.

    How to Dockerize And Deploy Django Applications

    By @abrahamdahunsi [ 15 Min read ] In this tutorial, you learned how to dockerize and deploy Django applications using Docker, Django, and Heroku. Read More.

    Simple Database Migration Scripts On Your CI/CD step

    By @mindsky [ 6 Min read ] Few individuals consider how to keep the database up to date on common standbys (dev, stage, prod, etc.) while working every day. Read More.

    How Well Can ChatGPT Help UI/UX Professionals Design an App?

    By @andriiliubymov [ 6 Min read ] Will AI replace product designers? How can UI/UX and product designers use ChatGPT to create design concepts and bring their workflow to the next level? Read More.

    A Brief Introduction of ActivityPub: The Future of Social Networks

    By @thebojda [ 10 Min read ] ActivityPub is an open, distributed social network protocol standardized by the World Wide Web Read More.

    How GPT Pilot Codes 95% of Your App [Part 2]

    By @zvone187 [ 11 Min read ] GPT Pilot is a dev tool that increases developer’s productivity 20x by offloading 95% coding tasks from developer to LLM. Read More.

    The Programmatic Advertising Ecosystem: Demand-side Challenges

    By @rahoul [ 7 Min read ] This article describes ML challenges of Demand side businesses in programmatic advertising ecosystem: DSP and advertiser Read More.

    Striking the Balance: Harmonizing Agility and Control in DevOps

    By @emmanuelohaba [ 4 Min read ] In DevOps, short development cycles, constant feedback, and adaptive planning characterize Agile practices. Read More.

    Everything You Need for Your Journey Into the World of Generative AI

    By @amitpuri [ 33 Min read ] Explore the groundbreaking world of Generative AI, where machine learning meets human creativity. Read More.

    964 Stories To Learn About Nft

    By @learn [ 136 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Nft via these 964 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

    Simplifying Blockchain: How Abstraction is Revolutionizing the Web3 Wallet Experience on Flow

    By @johnjvester [ 6 Min read ] Finally, the concept of abstraction is finding a place in web3 and should help make blockchain development less confusing and intimidating. Read More.

    The Most Detailed Guide On MLOps: Part 1

    By @winner2023 [ 2 Min read ] This MLOps guide discusses what is MLOps, MLOps definition, MLOps maturity levels, MLOps conceptual framework, MLOps core processes, automated ML workflow, etc. Read More.

    Deciphering Digital Trails: Ashton Forbes on the new MH370 Internet Investigation

    By @mrfireside [ 9 Min read ] Exclusive interview with Ashton Forbes on MH370 mystery. Dive into the digital quest of MH370x and discover new insights into the enduring aviation enigma Read More.

    Unlocking Azure: How to Build a Highly Flexible SQL Database Infrastructure

    By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 7 Min read ] SDG tips on making SQL database infrastructure in Azure as flexible, efficient, and reliable as possible. Read More.

    Code That Cleans Itself: A Journey into Automated Refactoring

    By @offcode [ 9 Min read ] Join Ayse and her son Mert in a tale that weaves lessons from a teenager's messy room into innovative code refactoring techniques. Read More.

    The 10 Best Directories for AI Tools

    By @foxinfotech [ 5 Min read ] Can't find a suitable AI Tool? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Come on over here to learn about the best AI Tools Directories to help you. Read More.

    3 Key Rules for Building Deep Tech

    By @romanaxelrod [ 7 Min read ] I will share my advice for the founders to simplify yet preserve the quality of connection between these different parts of a company. Read More.

    Top 15 Trends of the Upcoming Cryptocurrency Bull Run in 2024-2025

    By @serkhitrov [ 15 Min read ] In this article, I want to give my overview of the nascent crypto industry trends, which I believe is coming soon. Read More.

    Is It Easy to Manipulate the Crypto Market?: Cointelegraph and BlackRock BTF ETF

    Cointelegraph tweeted fake news about the approval of BlackRock BTC ETF which led to an unprecedented Bitcoin pump. But was that really Cointelegraph? Read More.

🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards.

We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

