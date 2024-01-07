The Noonification: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/7/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! By [ 2 Min read ]\nThe ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), with a cap of $3 million USDC, available on a first-come, first-served basis @lumoz Read More. Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced By [ 2 Min read ]\nBalanced, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) native to ICON, is now live on Archway. @helloicon Read More. How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. Youre Not Building a Personal Brand; Youre Just Posting on LinkedIn By [ 4 Min read ]\nPosting on LinkedIn like it’s some type of ritual isn’t building a personal brand. It can get you to destination A, for sure, but you won’t go far. @deepikapundora Read More. The Dating Game: Finding Your Perfect DevOps Match By [ 16 Min read ]\nFinding the match in the world of DevOps can be quite challenging. Its like navigating the dating scene, where you need to seek out someone who shares your ... @samsey Read More. Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects By [ 7 Min read ]\nManaging large-scale projects becomes challenging with the involvement of thousands of participants in project implementation. @ruslanzaripov Read More. The Last-Mile Delivery Revolution: What’s Next on the Horizon? By [ 8 Min read ]\nAs online orders surge and customers demand ever faster times, last-mile logistics is transforming at warp speed. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @dmitrybardysh Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME