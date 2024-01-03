The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/3/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced By [ 2 Min read ]\nBalanced, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) native to ICON, is now live on Archway. @helloicon Read More. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto By [ 7 Min read ]\nExplore the compelling case for Craig Wright as Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto, analyzing his script expertise, digital cash experience, and trial victories. @mrfireside Read More. The Economics of Mining Bitcoins Using Small Nuclear Reactors By [ 4 Min read ]\nMining bitcoins using nuclear reactors is the fastest way to finance a transition to green energy. It should happen as soon as possible. @maken8 Read More. What Do Others Think of Craig Wright Being Satoshi Nakamoto? By [ 11 Min read ]\nThe finest quotes about Craig Wright collected from Bitcoiners and other original gangsters who came across our wannabe Bitcoin inventor in the last 15 years. @mylegacykit Read More. What the Heck is Proton? By [ 4 Min read ]\nCombine the ClickHouse database with streaming data from Kafka, RedPanda, and Photon, for a powerhouse of real-time and historical data. @ProgRockRec Read More. Mojo Traits: How Do They Compare to Go Interfaces? By [ 6 Min read ]\nA walkthrough on working with Mojo Traits with examples, and a comparison of Mojo Traits to Go Interfaces. Limitations and caveats of Mojo traits. @a2svior Read More. SEO for Founders - A golden WHAT? By [ 3 Min read ]\nYou've got enough on your plate as a builder. Here's how to find keywords to rank for QUICKLY. @reneeeshaw Read More. Is Momentum Solar a Pyramid Scheme? By [ 6 Min read ]\nAre free solar panels really free? Or are companies like Momentum Solar just highly funded scams? It turns out, maybe a little bit of both. @marcusleary Read More. How I Go From Idea to Revenue in 13 Steps By [ 4 Min read ]\nHow I take ideas and turn them into revenue in 13 steps. @johnrush Read More. How to Effectively Evaluate Your RAG + LLM Applications By [ 17 Min read ]\nEver wondered how some of today's applications seem almost magically smart? A big part of that magic comes from something called RAG and LLM. @vndee Read More. In Web3, Community, Not Content, Is King By [ 12 Min read ]\nWhat’s a web3 community and how do you build a successful one? If want to learn something about building one, read on. @emmanuelaj Read More. Is Amazon’s Stock Ready for a Holiday Season Rally? By [ 4 Min read ]\nAs Amazon reaches growth of around 80% for the 2023 calendar year, it’s certainly a welcome sight to see an upturn in fortunes for the retailer. @dmytrospilka Read More. 49 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Exchange By [ 9 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Cryptocurrency Exchange via these 49 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. Read the Entire The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation and OpenAI Court Case By [ 1 Min read ] @legalpdf Read More. Writing an Infinitely Long Essay Using State Pattern in Python By [ 10 Min read ]\nGenerating an infinitely long essay using the State design pattern in Python. @aayn Read More. How to Consume Kafka Messages With NestJS By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article I will tell you how to implement your own kafka message consumer using the NestJs framework. I’ll also tell you how to write tests for it. @vdolzhenko Read More. How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XLVII] By [ 9 Min read ]\nFinding the stinky parts of your code--debugging and programming help for software developers. @mcsee Read More. Find Your Crew in 2024 With These 16 Developer Communities 🧑💻👩💻 By [ 4 Min read ]\nTo provide some great alternatives for you to choose from, I've handpicked some of my favorite developer communities that would be useful to know. @madzadev Read More. The Adoption of Microservices Architecture for Cloud-Native Applications By [ 11 Min read ]\nIn this article, we've explored the world of microservices and native applications as well as how Docker can be used to build, run, and deploy them @samsey Read More. Cassandra: Highly Scalable Database Out of the Box By [ 9 Min read ]\nCassandra is designed to prioritize availability and partition tolerance, making it suitable for applications where consistency is not a critical requirement. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @therealone Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME