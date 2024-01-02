The TechBeat: How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data (1/2/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! By [ 2 Min read ]\nThe ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), with a cap of $3 million USDC, available on a first-come, first-served basis @lumoz Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. You're Not Building a Personal Brand; You're Just Posting on LinkedIn By [ 4 Min read ]\nPosting on LinkedIn like it’s some type of ritual isn’t building a personal brand. It can get you to destination A, for sure, but you won’t go far. @deepikapundora Read More. The Dating Game: Finding Your Perfect DevOps Match By [ 16 Min read ]\nFinding the match in the world of DevOps can be quite challenging. It's like navigating the dating scene, where you need to seek out someone who shares your ... @samsey Read More. Navigating the 2024 NFT Landscape: A Humorous Look at 10 Key Predictions By [ 8 Min read ]\n2024's NFT Frontier: 10 Humorous Predictions Unveiled. New Trump-themed NFTs, a DAO for the White House, time travel and Elizabeth Warren gets\ninto crypto. @audreynesbitt Read More. The Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining By [ 3 Min read ]\nWelcome to the Bitcoin Mining Writing Contest by GoMining and HackerNoon. @hackernooncontests Read More. 67 Stories To Learn About Solana By [ 10 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Solana via these 67 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. GAM3 Awards Crowns Best Web3 Games & Creator in 2023 By [ 3 Min read ]\nThe winners of the GAM3 Award 2023 have been crowned! Read on and learn more. @hackernoonevents Read More. Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet By [ 6 Min read ]\nExplore the internet's evolution in the HackerNoon Web 2.5 documentary. From inception to Web 3's questions, dive into Web 2.0's challenges. Move forward fast. @normbond Read More. Embracing the Shift-Left Approach: Revolutionizing Quality Assurance in Software Development By [ 4 Min read ]\nShift-Left is a paradigm shift that has redefined the QA landscape. Early involvement of QA practices offers manifold benefits to organizations. @malykhpaul Read More. Turn Your Lengthy To-Do List Into A Success List By [ 9 Min read ]\nLearn how to manage a lengthy to-do list and get more done every day. @vinitabansal Read More. We Buy Ugly Houses! The Ugly Truth They're Hiding From You By [ 19 Min read ]\nBut a ProPublica investigation found HomeVestors franchisees that used deception and targeted the elderly @propublica Read More. The Role of Emotion in Purchasing Decisions and The Power of Persuasive Copywriting By [ 5 Min read ]\nWith all the marketing tools available to businesses, it’s easy to overlook one essential factor: emotional connection. @pankajvnt Read More. How Do You Create Value for a Product? By [ 6 Min read ]\nExploring why product value outweighs cost in consumer decisions, with insights from digital marketer Julia Goncharenko. @liasite Read More. Top 5 Picks for Gaming Web Browsers By [ 6 Min read ]\nElevate your gaming experience with the top 5 gaming web browsers. Explore our blog for the ultimate gaming browser selection. @oliviaames Read More. Unveiling the Secrets of 1-2-1 Meetings in the Development Department to Prevent Employee Attrition! By [ 6 Min read ]\nUnlock team success with proven strategies! Learn 1-2-1 meeting techniques, goal-driven management, and efficient note-taking for impactful leadership. @lookingforere Read More. Everything Missing in Cosmos DeFi By [ 30 Min read ]\nThe Cosmos DeFi market is on a strong growth trajectory. The rollout of various innovations and projects provides it with immense growth potential. @kyleliu Read More. Crafting the Future of Mobile UX By [ 9 Min read ]\nWhat awaits us in the future of mobile UX, with AI, AR, new security trends, and high user expectations? @vanpelz Read More. 90 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Trading By [ 15 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Cryptocurrency Trading via these 90 free HackerNoon stories. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @learn Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME