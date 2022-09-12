Zoonomia; Or, The Laws of Organic Life - Table of Links

new story 0 The purport of the following pages is an endeavor to reduce the facts belonging to ANIMAL LIFE into classes, orders, genera, and species; and, by comparing them with each other, to unravel the theory of diseases.

Title: Zoonomia, Vol. I Or, the Laws of Organic Life

Author: Erasmus Darwin

Release Date: April 25, 2005 [EBook #15707]

Language: English

TABLE OF LINKS

Preface

Section 1 Section 2 Section 3 Section 4 Section 5 Section 6 Section 7 Section 8 Section 9 Section 10 Section 11 Section 12 Section 13 Section 14 Section 15 Section 16 Section 17 Section 18 Section 19 Section 20 Section 21 Section 22 Section 23 Section 24 Section 25 Section 26 Section 27 Section 28 Section 29 Section 30 Section 31 Section 32 Section 33 Section 34 Section 35 Section 36 Section 37 Section 38 Section 39 Section 40

