ZKSwap Tech Review: SKALE – An Elastic, Decentralized Sidechain Network

SKALE Network is positioned as the "elastic sidechain network" of Ethereum, capable of supporting thousands of independent blockchains, sidechains, storage chains, and other types of subchains. The network adopts Solidity as the programming language for smart contracts. The operating model is fully compatible with EVM and supports the mainstream Ethereum token standard. The SKALE administrator contract acts as an "entrance", which undertakes tasks such as the creation and destruction of nodes. The peer node will periodically review the downtime and delay of the node to determine the rewards issued to the network.