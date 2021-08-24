Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

ZKSwap Tech Review: SKALE – An Elastic, Decentralized Sidechain Network  by@zkswap

ZKSwap Tech Review: SKALE – An Elastic, Decentralized Sidechain Network

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
SKALE Network is positioned as the "elastic sidechain network" of Ethereum, capable of supporting thousands of independent blockchains, sidechains, storage chains, and other types of subchains. The network adopts Solidity as the programming language for smart contracts. The operating model is fully compatible with EVM and supports the mainstream Ethereum token standard. The SKALE administrator contract acts as an "entrance", which undertakes tasks such as the creation and destruction of nodes. The peer node will periodically review the downtime and delay of the node to determine the rewards issued to the network.
image
ZKSwap Hacker Noon profile picture

@zkswap
ZKSwap

ZKSwap is a ZK-Rollup-based layer2 DEX employing the AMM model.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Reasons Why Layer 2 Solutions Will Overhaul FinTech As We Know It by @zkswap
#zkswap
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#skale#sidechains#zkswap#ethereum#decentralization#layer-2-rollups#hackernoon-top-story#ethereum-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading