1,015 reads

ZkDemocracy: the Easiest Solution for Zero-knowledge Proof-based Anonymous Voting

by
byLaszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

September 16th, 2024
featured image - ZkDemocracy: the Easiest Solution for Zero-knowledge Proof-based Anonymous Voting
    Speed
    Voice
Laszlo Fazekas
← Previous

Understanding the Ethereum Swarm Storage Scaling Mechanism

Up Next →

Understanding Access Control in Ethereum Swarm

About Author

Laszlo Fazekas HackerNoon profile picture
Laszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

Read my storiesAbout @thebojda

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#optout#governance#zkdemocracy#zk-merkle-tree#zero-knowledge-proofs#anonymous-voting-system#blockchain-voting#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Tiktok
Briefly
Boorghani
Github
77

Related Stories