Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Zero Paying Users After Being #1 on Product Huntby@igorboky
    403 reads
    403 reads

    Zero Paying Users After Being #1 on Product Hunt

    by Igor Boky2mMarch 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Every time I saw someone do well on Product Hunt, I thought it was a big win. But we didn't get any customers who pay from that launch. We got into a classical trap: People like to make things simple. We want success fast and try to find shortcuts. We still are not happy with the progress.
    featured image - Zero Paying Users After Being #1 on Product Hunt
    Igor Boky HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item



    Every time I saw someone do well on Product Hunt, I thought it was a big win.

    I believed these people got lots of visitors and definitely customers who pay. Stories I heard a long time ago made me think this was true.



    I launched on Product Hunt on the 1st of September.

    The month before, we worked hard to get ready. We did hackathons to make our product better and prepared a lot.

    We worked all day and night, got lots of votes and lots of visitors, and hoped a lot.



    product hunt - product of the day

    And. We won!

    Our product was mentioned in Product Hunt's newsletters,
    Got a lot of backlinks,
    And many people talked about us on social media.
    We spent thousands on AI,

    And hundreds of hours making improvements we thought were important


    ...


    But, as time went by, no visitors turned into customers.

    Even worse, we couldn't get any feedback from users.

    At the same time, the Product Hunt community is overkind, so we didn't get real feedback there either. We didn't know what to do next.


    Our hope from winning on Product Hunt wasn't real.

    ...

    In fact, our product didn't get any customers who paid from that launch.


    I got into a classical trap:

    People like to make things simple.

    We want success fast and try to find shortcuts.


    But there's no easy way, and it's hard to deal with these feelings.




    Lesson Learned

    Every product takes a long time to succeed, and founders change things many times to find the right path.


    We did, too.


    Two months after launching, we added the payment wall.
    We started getting customers, having today over 100 paying customers
    And we're still making changes.
    We still are not happy with the progress.



    We plan to launch on Product Hunt again

    But this time
    I have realistic expectations.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Igor Boky HackerNoon profile picture
    Igor Boky@igorboky
    Tech-Entrepreneur, Founder Marketsy Believe that things are simpler than they could look like: MVP should take a day.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgproduct-management #product-management #product-development #marketing #sales #product-hunt #entrepreneur-journey #success-story #marketing-plans

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How I Went From a Freelance Developer to a Product Founder, My 10 Year Journey
    by igorboky
    Jan 20, 1970
    #biography
    Article Thumbnail
    Entrepreneur, Hack Your Mindset and Believe in Yourself
    by turbulence
    Jan 20, 1970
    #success
    Article Thumbnail
    Evidence-Based Management Evolution
    by viktordidenchuk
    Jan 20, 1970
    #product-management
    Article Thumbnail
    9 Lessons I Learnt as the Founding Marketer of a Tech Startup
    by rachelecarraro
    Jan 20, 1970
    #startup-founders
    Article Thumbnail
    How Ricky Zhang Is Pioneering the Hybrid Role of Design Engineering
    by jonstojanmedia
    Jan 20, 1970
    #engineering
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas