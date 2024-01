Too Long; Didn't Read

This section outlines the threat model for Federated Learning, considering malicious clients and proposing an anomaly detection mechanism. Preliminary techniques like Krum, m-Krum, and the three sigma rule are introduced. The section also highlights the application of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) for ensuring correctness, soundness, and zero-knowledge, essential for robust security in Federated Learning systems.