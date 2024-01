Too Long; Didn't Read

This conclusion introduces a pioneering anomaly detection technique designed for practical application in real-world Federated Learning systems. The method employs an early cross-round check and Zero-Knowledge Proofs to efficiently detect and remove anomaly client models during attacks, preserving the integrity of benign submissions. The approach is well-suited for real-world FL, with future plans extending its capabilities to asynchronous FL and vertical FL scenarios.