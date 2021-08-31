Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Zendoo Protocol: A Deep Dive by@sin7y

Zendoo Protocol: A Deep Dive

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Zendoo is the sidechain protocol designed by the Horizen team. Horizen is a private currency public chain that does not support smart contracts. The ZENDoo white paper was jointly written by the IOHK team and the Horiziz team. The main functions are:Send BT to the main blockchain, send FT to the side chain, verify the transaction is legal. A withdrawal certificate (WCert, Withdrawal Certificate) is a standardized posting. This requires at least 51% of the block producer signatures to prevent fraud.
image
Sin7Y Hacker Noon profile picture

@sin7y
Sin7Y

Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#

Sin7Y Hacker Noon profile picture
by Sin7Y @sin7y.Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#
Read my stories

Publish Your First Brand Story for FREE. Click Here.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What is SHPLONK? - Sin7Y Tech Review (11) by @sin7y
#plonk
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#layer-2-rollups#polygon#plonk-zkproof-system#iohk#utxo#sidechains#vector#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading