YSK about [Unix tools]

lsof

lsof | grep "AppleCamera"

lsof -i -P -n | grep LISTEN

YSK about, short for “list open files”. since everything, literally everything from network sockets to camera handles, is a file in unix-based systems (like macos). this means you can do things likein the terminal, to see if anyone’s using your camera (even if the little light is off)or you can doto see all programs with open network ports, if you want to say, kill a webserver that ran away on you, to open up the port. or if you’re locking down a machine. the thing’s a power tool