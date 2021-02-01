Search icon
The New Year's Resolutions Mega Thread by@austin

The New Year’s Resolutions Mega Thread

February 1st 2021
@austinAustin Pocus

Do not attempt to adjust your set. We are controlling transmission.

This Slack discussion by austin, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability.

austinDec 22, 2020, 1:53 AM
The New Year’s Resolutions Mega Thread
austinDec 22, 2020, 1:53 AM
for me, i don’t have a resolution so much as a few goals (what’s the difference, i don’t know), the biggest of which is to get a place of my own in Ann Arbor, MI. i had planned on moving to Colorado, as the virus was looking like it was winding down, but since the more recent surges, i’m looking at a short term move a little bit closer to family (but not too close).

Ann Arbor, if you’re not familiar with it, is home to the University of Michigan, and used to be considered a hippie sort of town. personally, i just dig the indie, artsy college town vibe it has. there are no fewer than 3 independent bookstores in the downtown area alone — one of them, from the pictures online, looks like you could spend years exploring it. plus there’s the hands-on museum, which admittedly is aimed more toward kids but it’s just cool to have in town, cool to have that vibe. then there’s the farmer’s market…

anyway, what are your resolutions? what are your goals for the next year? and has the covid pandemic changed these goals? if so, how so?
LinhDec 22, 2020, 8:43 PM
mine is to write on my journal every day to be in tune with my own emotions 🙂 And update my blog http://linhdaosmooke.com ever so often.
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:45 PM
as someone who just started journaling (almost) every day, it’s very much worth it! 😄
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:47 PM
happy to start a friendly competition, to see who can get the longest chain of days writing in 2021 👀 like a “don’t break the chain” sort of thing? just let me know if you’re interested, would be cool to have a daily writing challenge with other people involved
LinhDec 22, 2020, 8:49 PM
what qualifies writing? Anything or publicly only?
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:49 PM
i would say anything for this case. i happen to be publishing mine but that isn’t necessary, i don’t think
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:50 PM
the important thing is having a visual representation of the days you’ve written in a row, and some sort of comparison between competitors. can probably be done in excel, we just tick a cell for the day when we write something. anything.
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:50 PM
idk, i’m probably overthinking it. but it would be neat!
LinhDec 22, 2020, 8:53 PM
ha i like it! okay i’m in. (btw do you know about bullet journaling?)
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:53 PM
i remember hearing about it, a while ago, and i remember thinking “hey, i do something like that!” with my project notes. but i’m not 100% familiar with the system
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:54 PM
and awesome! we’ll have to start a spreadsheet before the new year
LinhDec 22, 2020, 8:54 PM
i watch this girl for inspiration but it seems a lot of work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQUH8VLE0YE
austinDec 22, 2020, 8:57 PM
nice! i’ll check it out later today. but yeah, a lot of these organization systems require so much overhead, it’s like…most of the time i’d rather just have a rough sketch, so to speak. not necessarily a super detailed picture of every possible moment, if that makes sense
LimarcJan 2, 2021, 4:33 PM
I made a pact with Utsav Jaiswal to do pair programming to try to learn Python together. I hope I don’t drag him down and actually stick with it this time.

I also want to save money by eating out less. Will create a monthly food budget and try not to go over it!!!





