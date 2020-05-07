Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Do not attempt to adjust your set. We are controlling transmission.
changes who can read and write your files (!!) which is probably something you want to keep control over. the basics:
chmod
works in octal (as opposed to decimal, binary, hex, etc. it's base 8). 4 means read, 2 means write, and 1 means execute. add together the digits for the behavior you want to get the number you need.
chmod
takes an octal number as its first arguments, as in 755 or 600. each digit is computed via the method described above, then each position means something different. the first digit is you and you alone. the second digit is the group the file belongs to (but that’s another post). the third digit is everyone else. mind you,
chmod
can read everything and ignores all this permissions stuff.
root
chmod 600 ./path/to/myfile.txt
flag right after
-R
to make it recursive, to act on a directory and all its files.
chmod