Your Resident McAfee Engineer on Cybersecurity, AI, and Career Growth

Rohit Mathew is the Software Development Engineer at McAfee Enterprise. He has been nominated in the following categories: authentication, remote work, covid and covid-19. He is also an [Auth0 Ambassador] working on sharing knowledge, tips, and best practices on topics relating to identity, security, and authentication. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions as well as my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. At McAfee, I work on building SecOps products to help enterprises better secure themselves.