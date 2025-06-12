Your DolphinScheduler Won’t Start If You Miss This MySQL Auth Plugin Fix

Problem Description After deploying the DolphinScheduler cluster using the one-click deployment script according to the production manual, the login page of the web console could be opened, but the default account could not log in no matter what. I tried clearing the login user field in the database and found that there was no relevant user field in the database. Then, when attempting to initialize the database using the DolphinScheduler initialization script, the connection to the database failed. Error message: Loading class `com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'. This is deprecated. The new driver class is `com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver'. The driver is automatically registered via the SPI and manual loading of the driver class is generally unnecessary.\n16:16:08.294 [main] ERROR com.alibaba.druid.pool.DruidDataSource - init datasource error, url: jdbc:mysql://<database IP>:3306/ifrsdb?characterEncoding=UTF-8&allowMultiQueries=true\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\n...\n16:16:08.300 [main] INFO com.alibaba.druid.pool.DruidDataSource - {dataSource-1} inited\n16:16:08.300 [main] ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.UpgradeDao - Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\n...\n16:16:08.301 [main] ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.shell.CreateDolphinScheduler - create DolphinScheduler failed Loading class `com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'. This is deprecated. The new driver class is `com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver'. The driver is automatically registered via the SPI and manual loading of the driver class is generally unnecessary.\n16:16:08.294 [main] ERROR com.alibaba.druid.pool.DruidDataSource - init datasource error, url: jdbc:mysql://<database IP>:3306/ifrsdb?characterEncoding=UTF-8&allowMultiQueries=true\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\n...\n16:16:08.300 [main] INFO com.alibaba.druid.pool.DruidDataSource - {dataSource-1} inited\n16:16:08.300 [main] ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.UpgradeDao - Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\n...\n16:16:08.301 [main] ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.shell.CreateDolphinScheduler - create DolphinScheduler failed Troubleshooting Process First, performed routine checks such as network, firewall, and service availability to ensure everything was normal\nChecked database authorization; logging into the database from the server using the mysql command worked fine, ruling out database issues\nVerified whether the database connector matched the database version; the same connector was used as in other production environments, ruling out connector issues\nChecked startup logs and collected error messages\nChecked configuration files to ensure the manually set values were correct and usable First, performed routine checks such as network, firewall, and service availability to ensure everything was normal Checked database authorization; logging into the database from the server using the mysql command worked fine, ruling out database issues mysql Verified whether the database connector matched the database version; the same connector was used as in other production environments, ruling out connector issues Checked startup logs and collected error messages Checked configuration files to ensure the manually set values were correct and usable Key Point of the Fix The <installation directory>/conf/datasource.properties file stores the database connection information: <installation directory>/conf/datasource.properties spring.datasource.username=root\nspring.datasource.password=<your password> ## this is where the issue was spring.datasource.username=root\nspring.datasource.password=<your password> ## this is where the issue was My issue was that after deploying the cluster, I had updated the database password on the installation node, but the password in the configuration files of the other nodes in the cluster was not updated. After setting the correct database password on all nodes and restarting the cluster, the issue was resolved. My issue was that after deploying the cluster, I had updated the database password on the installation node, but the password in the configuration files of the other nodes in the cluster was not updated. After setting the correct database password on all nodes and restarting the cluster, the issue was resolved. Troubleshooting Memo: Database Authentication Failure During DolphinScheduler Installation Problem Description When installing DolphinScheduler and executing the database initialization script (such as create-dolphinscheduler.sh), the following error occurred: create-dolphinscheduler.sh ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.UpgradeDao - Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES) ERROR org.apache.dolphinscheduler.dao.upgrade.UpgradeDao - Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES)\njava.sql.SQLException: Access denied for user 'root'@'<hostname>' (using password: YES) Although the root user was granted access from any host using GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'root'@'%', the error persisted. Meanwhile, the log showed a MySQL driver deprecation warning: GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'root'@'%' Loading class `com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'. This is deprecated. The new driver class is `com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver'. Loading class `com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'. This is deprecated. The new driver class is `com.mysql.cj.jdbc.Driver'. Possible Causes MySQL authentication plugin incompatibility: MySQL 8.0 uses caching_sha2_password by default, while older JDBC drivers may only support mysql_native_password.\nIncompatible JDBC driver version: The JDBC driver used is outdated and does not support the current MySQL server version.\nMisconfiguration in database connection parameters: The URL, username, or password in datasource.properties is incorrect.\nHostname resolution issues: DolphinScheduler server accesses MySQL using a different hostname or IP, leading to permission validation failure.\nSSL configuration conflict: MySQL server enforces SSL connections, but the connection URL lacks proper SSL parameters. MySQL authentication plugin incompatibility: MySQL 8.0 uses caching_sha2_password by default, while older JDBC drivers may only support mysql_native_password. caching_sha2_password mysql_native_password Incompatible JDBC driver version: The JDBC driver used is outdated and does not support the current MySQL server version. Misconfiguration in database connection parameters: The URL, username, or password in datasource.properties is incorrect. datasource.properties Hostname resolution issues: DolphinScheduler server accesses MySQL using a different hostname or IP, leading to permission validation failure. SSL configuration conflict: MySQL server enforces SSL connections, but the connection URL lacks proper SSL parameters. Troubleshooting Steps Verify MySQL User Permissions Verify MySQL User Permissions Verify MySQL User Permissions Ensure that the root user indeed has access from any host: root -- View root user permissions\nSHOW GRANTS FOR 'root'@'%';\n\n-- If insufficient, re-grant (replace with actual password)\nGRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'root'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'your_password' WITH GRANT OPTION;\nFLUSH PRIVILEGES; -- View root user permissions\nSHOW GRANTS FOR 'root'@'%';\n\n-- If insufficient, re-grant (replace with actual password)\nGRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'root'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'your_password' WITH GRANT OPTION;\nFLUSH PRIVILEGES; Check and Update MySQL JDBC Driver Check and Update MySQL JDBC Driver Check and Update MySQL JDBC Driver Ensure that the JDBC driver version matches the MySQL server version: Check MySQL version: Check MySQL version: mysql -V mysql -V Download the appropriate driver version: Download the appropriate driver version: MySQL 5.x: Recommended - mysql-connector-java-5.1.47.jar\nMySQL 8.x: Required - mysql-connector-java-8.0.x.jar MySQL 5.x: Recommended - mysql-connector-java-5.1.47.jar\nMySQL 8.x: Required - mysql-connector-java-8.0.x.jar Replace the driver file: Copy the downloaded JAR file to DolphinScheduler’s lib/ directory and remove the old version. Replace the driver file: Copy the downloaded JAR file to DolphinScheduler’s lib/ directory and remove the old version. lib/ Check Database Connection Configuration Check Database Connection Configuration Check Database Connection Configuration Edit conf/datasource.properties (for DolphinScheduler 2.x) or conf/common.properties (for DolphinScheduler 3.x), ensuring the following parameters are correct: conf/datasource.properties conf/common.properties spring.datasource.url=jdbc:mysql://<database IP>:3306/ifrsdb?useSSL=false&allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true&characterEncoding=UTF-8&serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai\nspring.datasource.username=root\nspring.datasource.password=<your password> spring.datasource.url=jdbc:mysql://<database IP>:3306/ifrsdb?useSSL=false&allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true&characterEncoding=UTF-8&serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai\nspring.datasource.username=root\nspring.datasource.password=<your password> Key Parameter Descriptions: Key Parameter Descriptions: useSSL=false: Disable SSL (for testing environments)\nallowPublicKeyRetrieval=true: Allow client to retrieve public key (required for MySQL 8.x)\nserverTimezone: Specify time zone to avoid timestamp conversion issues useSSL=false: Disable SSL (for testing environments) useSSL=false allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true: Allow client to retrieve public key (required for MySQL 8.x) allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true serverTimezone: Specify time zone to avoid timestamp conversion issues serverTimezone Verify Network Connectivity Verify Network Connectivity Verify Network Connectivity Test the network connection from the DolphinScheduler server to the MySQL server: ping <database IP>\ntelnet <database IP> 3306 ping <database IP>\ntelnet <database IP> 3306 Check MySQL Authentication Plugin Check MySQL Authentication Plugin Check MySQL Authentication Plugin For MySQL 8.x, ensure that the root user's authentication plugin is mysql_native_password: root mysql_native_password SELECT user, host, plugin FROM mysql.user WHERE user = 'root';\n\n-- If the plugin is caching_sha2_password, change it to mysql_native_password\nALTER USER 'root'@'%' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'your_password';\nFLUSH PRIVILEGES; SELECT user, host, plugin FROM mysql.user WHERE user = 'root';\n\n-- If the plugin is caching_sha2_password, change it to mysql_native_password\nALTER USER 'root'@'%' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'your_password';\nFLUSH PRIVILEGES; Temporarily Disable Firewall or Security Groups Temporarily Disable Firewall or Security Groups Temporarily Disable Firewall or Security Groups If a firewall exists, disable it temporarily to verify whether it is causing the network restriction: # CentOS/RHEL\nsystemctl stop firewalld\n\n# Ubuntu/Debian\nufw disable # CentOS/RHEL\nsystemctl stop firewalld\n\n# Ubuntu/Debian\nufw disable Note: Be sure to re-enable the firewall after testing and configure appropriate access rules. Note Common Error Handling Error: Loading class 'com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'\n\nCause: Deprecated driver class name used\nSolution: Upgrade to MySQL Connector/J 8.0+, and ensure no old driver is in the lib/ directory\n\n\nError: Public Key Retrieval is not allowed\n\nCause: MySQL 8.x requires key retrieval, but URL lacks config\nSolution: Add allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true to the URL\n\n\nError: The server time zone value 'XXX' is unrecognized\n\nCause: Time zone not configured correctly\nSolution: Add serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai (or your actual time zone) to the URL Error: Loading class 'com.mysql.jdbc.Driver'\n\nCause: Deprecated driver class name used\nSolution: Upgrade to MySQL Connector/J 8.0+, and ensure no old driver is in the lib/ directory Error Loading class 'com.mysql.jdbc.Driver' Cause: Deprecated driver class name used\nSolution: Upgrade to MySQL Connector/J 8.0+, and ensure no old driver is in the lib/ directory Cause: Deprecated driver class name used Cause Solution: Upgrade to MySQL Connector/J 8.0+, and ensure no old driver is in the lib/ directory Solution lib/ Error: Public Key Retrieval is not allowed\n\nCause: MySQL 8.x requires key retrieval, but URL lacks config\nSolution: Add allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true to the URL Error Public Key Retrieval is not allowed Cause: MySQL 8.x requires key retrieval, but URL lacks config\nSolution: Add allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true to the URL Cause: MySQL 8.x requires key retrieval, but URL lacks config Cause Solution: Add allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true to the URL Solution allowPublicKeyRetrieval=true Error: The server time zone value 'XXX' is unrecognized\n\nCause: Time zone not configured correctly\nSolution: Add serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai (or your actual time zone) to the URL Error The server time zone value 'XXX' is unrecognized Cause: Time zone not configured correctly\nSolution: Add serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai (or your actual time zone) to the URL Cause: Time zone not configured correctly Cause Solution: Add serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai (or your actual time zone) to the URL Solution serverTimezone=Asia/Shanghai Verify the Fix Restart DolphinScheduler services: Restart DolphinScheduler services: sh bin/stop-all.sh\nsh bin/start-all.sh sh bin/stop-all.sh\nsh bin/start-all.sh Re-run the database initialization script: Re-run the database initialization script: sh script/create-dolphinscheduler.sh sh script/create-dolphinscheduler.sh Preventive Measures Before installation, ensure MySQL version is compatible with the one recommended in the DolphinScheduler documentation.\nUse a dedicated database user (not root) for application access, and limit its permission scope.\nRegularly back up the database to avoid data loss.\nIn production environments, enable SSL encryption and configure stricter network access policies. Before installation, ensure MySQL version is compatible with the one recommended in the DolphinScheduler documentation. Use a dedicated database user (not root) for application access, and limit its permission scope. root Regularly back up the database to avoid data loss. In production environments, enable SSL encryption and configure stricter network access policies. Reference Documents DolphinScheduler Official Installation Guide (ZH)\nMySQL Connector/J Download\nMySQL User Privilege Management DolphinScheduler Official Installation Guide (ZH) DolphinScheduler Official Installation Guide (ZH) MySQL Connector/J Download MySQL Connector/J Download MySQL User Privilege Management MySQL User Privilege Management