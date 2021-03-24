Your Complete Guide To Venture Capital Funding For Startups

Equity Management Software
Venture capital is a term that is frequently thrown around when there is a startup in the house. While a lot of people know that it is a source of funding, not many know what venture capital funding is and how the process works. To begin with, startups that are looking for funding usually ask help from venture capital (VC) firms. Other than helping with capital, these firms also offer strategic assistance; introductions to partners, employees, and potential customers; and a lot more.
But, obtaining the capital financings is not that easy. And the entrepreneur will be better prepared to obtain venture capital financing if they understand the process and the deal terms. This guide will help you learn all about it so that you are prepared for the process and deal with it in a better way.
Venture Capital is an institutional investment made into early-stage/startup companies. Here, ventures involve risks, since it has uncertain outcomes, in expectation of a sizable gain. And venture capital is the money invested in a business that has just started (which is a risk). These startups exist as an initiative but have a huge potential to grow, which, in turn, would help the investors get a sizable gain in return.
The people who invest the money in the companies here are known as venture capitalists (VCs). Venture investment is made when a venture capitalist purchases shares of the startup and becomes the financial partner (and shareholder) in the company. Venture capital investment is also known as patient risk capital since it includes the risk of losing the money in case the company does not succeed. Moreover, it takes a lot of time usually for the investments to fructify.
Venture capital usually comes from people who have a high net worth. They come together forming an investment firm and then invest in small companies. Capital is invested in exchange for equity in the company, which is what makes VCs different from the lenders. This is actually a great option for obtaining money for a startup where they only have to give out shares in exchange and ensure that the company grows substantially.
The main features of venture capital investments are:
Early-stage funding means funding a company when it has just started. There are actually, three sub-divisions of this kind of funding as explained below:
Let us say that you want to get early-stage funding for your business. In this case, there are some steps that have to be followed. Here is all you need to know about the process to help you prepare for obtaining the capital:
Step 1: Submission of the Business Plan
The first step in approaching venture capital is to submit your business plan. Even if you are just in the idea stage or if you have already prepared the products and the services, you will need to have your business plan ready to share it with your investors. The plan needs to include the things as shared below:
Using this, the venture capitalists would do a detailed analysis of the plan and decide if they should take it up or not.
Step 2: Introductory Meeting
Let us say that they decide to take up the project. The next step includes a one-to-one meeting for the discussion of the project in detail. After the meeting, the VCs would make their final decision if they would like to move to the next step which is the due diligence stage of the process.
Step 3: Due Diligence
In this stage, the due diligence is based on the nature of the business proposal. The process involves solving the queries that are related to the management interviews, product and business strategy evaluations, customer references, and other such exchanges of information during this time period.
Step 4: Valuing the Company
The next step includes valuing the company. The valuation is a critical issue for both the VCs and the company. And this valuation is usually known as the “pre-money valuation,” which is the agreed-upon value of the company before the new capital/money is invested. For instance, if the investors want to invest $2 million where the pre-money valuation is agreed to be $8 million, this means that the post-money valuation would be $10 million. From this, the investors would expect to get about 2/10 or 20% of the company at the closing of the funding deal.
The valuation, in this case, is usually determined by the investors and it is negotiable. Since startups have just started out, their valuation usually falls between $100,000 to $5 million based on where it has reached. So, when the valuation is this low, the VCs and owners work on creating another deal, which comes in the next step.
Step 5: Form of the Venture Capital Investment
Since the startup does not have a huge value, investing in the company in exchange for shares initially is just not the right thing. That is why the investors usually invest in the following forms:
Just to be clear, VCs usually do not like this option and tend to invest only when the company is in its first stage. But there are chances that you might be lucky if you have a great idea.
Step 6: Term Sheets and Funding
When all the formalities have been completed, the next stage is to get the term sheet ready. This is a non-binding document explaining the basic terms and conditions of the investment agreement. Using the above form or whichever deal decided, the term sheet is made after all parties have agreed. With this, the legal documentation and due diligence are completed. And then the funds are made available for the company.
Since there are a lot of risks that are involved in venture capital investments, it is important to study the case properly. If you want to take up the investment, you will need to work on preparing a plan that would help the company grow. And as you move ahead to give out shares of your company, just ensure that you are keeping track of all of them. The best way to do that is with the help of cap table management software.
