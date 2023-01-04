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You Need to Know What's Going on In North Birmingham

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byPro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

January 4th, 2023
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Pro Publica@propublica

Pursuing stories with moral force.

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science#environment#environmental-impact#pollution#air-pollution#usa#propublica#health#cancer

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