"You don't Need to Rush Through Stages in Life" Hattrick IT Co-Founder Martin Zuniga

Hattrick IT is based in Uruguay and builds mobile-first products for companies in the Health, Wellbeing and Fitness industry. The company started out as three college friends freelancing on Upwork and it evolved into the Product Studio we are now. Since 2014 we've worked on more than 65 mobile projects worldwide. The majority of our clients are ongoing and with some we've been working for 3 years or more. That's our greatest measure of success of success. We measure success using KPIs, but when it comes to grasping the level of satisfaction from our clients we use a more qualitative approach.