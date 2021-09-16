Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"You don't Need to Rush Through Stages in Life" Hattrick IT Co-Founder Martin Zuniga by@martinzp

"You don't Need to Rush Through Stages in Life" Hattrick IT Co-Founder Martin Zuniga

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Hattrick IT is based in Uruguay and builds mobile-first products for companies in the Health, Wellbeing and Fitness industry. The company started out as three college friends freelancing on Upwork and it evolved into the Product Studio we are now. Since 2014 we've worked on more than 65 mobile projects worldwide. The majority of our clients are ongoing and with some we've been working for 3 years or more. That's our greatest measure of success of success. We measure success using KPIs, but when it comes to grasping the level of satisfaction from our clients we use a more qualitative approach.
image
Martin Zuniga Hacker Noon profile picture

@martinzp
Martin Zuniga

Co-founder at Hattrick, a Dev Shop that helps startups build world-class digital products.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#good-company-interview#founder-stories#mobile-app-development#startups#mobile-first-strategy#wearables#iot#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading