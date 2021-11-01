"You Can’t Build a Metaverse Without Blockchain Technology"

431 reads

The Metaverse is a 3D digital representation of the real world, of sorts. Users will be represented by ‘Avatars’, a digital. representation of them selves that they can choose. The Sandbox are building a voxel Based 3D Metaverse for gaming mostly. Then there’s Decentraland, with games, stores and social hubs. Somnium Space are covering all angles with social meetups, gaming and events. To be a true metaverse, these will be linked up in some way.