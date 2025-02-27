You Can Leverage Deep Research to Build Your Online Presence

Deep research is one of the aspects AI companies are willing to implement and integrate with their current AI systems. The use cases of deep research are massive in nature — medical research, general knowledge, biography, finding something you don't remember but have enough context about it, statistical analysis — and it saves you a lot of time skimming through countless articles to generate a comprehensive report.





One such use case can be in the recruitment industry where, in my opinion, if a recruiter finds a profile relevant enough, they can go to an AI platform, use deep research to get a biography of that individual and take it from there. This only works if that person has a strong online presence or has done something meaningful and put it out there on the internet.





That brings me to my next point, i.e. building an online presence in the world of AI.

Building Your Online Presence

I come from a software development background, and if I talk about the software industry taking into consideration its current landscape, I think we are going to see such cases where a strong online presence can land you a decent job.





The question is, how to build an online presence in the first place? It's actually quite simple. Here are some of the steps which you can take to establish yourself on the internet.





Share what you find interesting.

Start a blog of your own.

Build tools which saved you a ton of time and open source them so that they can do the same for others.

Share what you learn and how that helped you to grow.

Deep Researching Yourself

Once you build a good enough online presence, go to any of the AI platforms, be it Grok, Perplexity, or OpenAI, and search about yourself and see what information the AI model has gathered for you.





Perplexity, xAI's Grok 3, and OpenAI's ChatGPT, all have integrated the deep research (deep search) functionality and they do pretty well. I used perplexity's deep research functionality to research about myself and it does a good job of summarizing you based on what you put out there:





The Future Of Recruiting

In my opinion, companies might start integrating deep research functionalities of platforms such as Grok, Perplexity, OpenAI, etc. and use them to do a quick research about the person that they are willing to hire. Now I am not sure up to what extent they might use it but I see at least some use of it in the near future.





Similarly, you as a candidate can also research about the company you are interested in using deep research. It'll help you know if you are a right fit for that company, or if the company is a right fit for you. It works both ways.

The Flip Side

On the other hand, it's important to not overshare yourself on the internet as these same tools can backfire knowing an awful lot about you including the information that you don't want to share. And that's not completely on you, that's also on these companies — they must ensure they don't give up any of the personal information about someone, and I guess that's where we get into a grey area where we have to decide what's shareable and what's not.







