You Can Do More With Rails Console by Configuring ~/.irbrc 🎉

require 'irb/completion'
require 'rubygems'
ActiveRecord::Base.logger.level = 1 if defined?(ActiveRecord)
IRB.conf[:SAVE_HISTORY] = 1000
# Overriding Object class
class Object
# Easily print methods local to an object's class
def lm
(methods - Object.instance_methods).sort
end
# look up source location of a method
def sl(method_name)
self.method(method_name).source_location rescue "#{method_name} not found"
end
# open particular method in vs code
def ocode(method_name)
file, line = self.sl(method_name)
if file && line
`code -g '#{file}:#{line}'`
else
"'#{method_name}' not found :(Try #{self.name}.lm to see available methods"
end
end
# display method source in rails console
def ds(method_name)
self.method(method_name).source.display
end
# open json object in VS Code Editor
def oo
tempfile = File.join(Rails.root.join('tmp'), SecureRandom.hex)
File.open(tempfile,'w') {|f| f << self.as_json}
system("#{'code'||'nano'} #{tempfile}")
sleep(1)
File.delete( tempfile )
end
end
# history command
def hist(count = 0)
# Get history into an array
history_array = Readline::HISTORY.to_a
# if count is > 0 we'll use it.
# otherwise set it to 0
count = count > 0 ? count : 0
if count > 0
from = history_array.length - count
history_array = history_array[from..-1]
end
print history_array.join("\n")
end
# copy a string to the clipboard
def cp(string)
`echo "#{string}" | pbcopy`
puts "copied in clipboard"
end
# reloads the irb console can be useful for debugging .irbrc
def reload_irb
load File.expand_path("~/.irbrc")
# will reload rails env if you are running ./script/console
reload! if @script_console_running
puts "Console Reloaded!"
end
# opens irbrc in vscode
def edit_irb
`code ~/.irbrc` if system("code")
end
def bm
# From http://blog.evanweaver.com/articles/2006/12/13/benchmark/
# Call benchmark { } with any block and you get the wallclock runtime
# as well as a percent change + or - from the last run
cur = Time.now
result = yield
print "#{cur = Time.now - cur} seconds"
puts " (#{(cur / $last_benchmark * 100).to_i - 100}% change)" rescue puts ""
$last_benchmark = cur
result
end
# exit using `q`
alias q exit
# all available methods explaination
def ll
puts '============================================================================================================='
puts 'Welcome to rails console. Here are few list of pre-defined methods you can use.'
puts '============================================================================================================='
puts 'obj.sl(:method) ------> source location e.g lead.sl(:name)'
puts 'obj.ocode(:method) ---> open method in vs code e.g lead.ocode(:name)'
puts 'obj.dispsoc(:method) -> display method source in rails console e.g lead.dispsoc(:name)'
puts 'obj.oo ---------------> open object json in vs code e.g lead.oo'
puts 'hist(n) --------------> command history e.g hist(10)'
puts 'cp(str) --------------> copy string in clipboard e.g cp(lead.name)'
puts 'bm(block) ------------> benchmarking for block passed as an argument e.g bm { Lead.all.pluck(:stage);0 }'
puts '============================================================================================================='
end