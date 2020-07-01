require

'irb/completion'

require

'rubygems'

1

if

defined

:SAVE_HISTORY

1000

# Overriding Object class

class Object

# Easily print methods local to an object's class

def lm

end

# look up source location of a method

def sl (method_name)

self

rescue

" #{method_name} not found"

end

# open particular method in vs code

def ocode (method_name)

self

if

`code -g ' #{file} : #{line} '`

else

"' #{method_name} ' not found :(Try #{ self .name} .lm to see available methods"

end

end

# display method source in rails console

def ds (method_name)

self

end

# open json object in VS Code Editor

def oo

'tmp'

'w'

|f|

self

" #{ 'code' || 'nano' } #{tempfile} "

1

end

end

# history command

def hist (count = 0 )

# Get history into an array

# if count is > 0 we'll use it.

# otherwise set it to 0

0

0

if

0

1

end

"

"

end

# copy a string to the clipboard

def cp (string)

`echo " #{string} " | pbcopy`

"copied in clipboard"

end

# reloads the irb console can be useful for debugging .irbrc

def reload_irb

"~/.irbrc"

# will reload rails env if you are running ./script/console

if

"Console Reloaded!"

end

# opens irbrc in vscode

def edit_irb

`code ~/.irbrc`

if

"code"

end

def bm

# From http://blog.evanweaver.com/articles/2006/12/13/benchmark/

# Call benchmark { } with any block and you get the wallclock runtime

# as well as a percent change + or - from the last run

yield

" #{cur = Time.now - cur} seconds"

" ( #{(cur / $last_benchmark * 100 ).to_i - 100 } % change)"

rescue

""

end

# exit using `q`

alias

# all available methods explaination

def ll

'============================================================================================================='

'Welcome to rails console. Here are few list of pre-defined methods you can use.'

'============================================================================================================='

'obj.sl(:method) ------> source location e.g lead.sl(:name)'

'obj.ocode(:method) ---> open method in vs code e.g lead.ocode(:name)'

'obj.dispsoc(:method) -> display method source in rails console e.g lead.dispsoc(:name)'

'obj.oo ---------------> open object json in vs code e.g lead.oo'

'hist(n) --------------> command history e.g hist(10)'

'cp(str) --------------> copy string in clipboard e.g cp(lead.name)'

'bm(block) ------------> benchmarking for block passed as an argument e.g bm { Lead.all.pluck(:stage);0 }'

'============================================================================================================='

end