You Are What You Believe: Self-Fulfilling Prophecy in Action

I listened to Linh talk about how smart tiktoker influencers are, so I’m basically a tiktok influencer now. Well listening is how we learn.... I once watched a video on how to replace cracked iphone screens. I told my friend I could fix hers for $50 (stores charge over $100). I ended up bricking the phone and having to buy her a new one on craigslist for $250. So in total I was down $200 on the deal.

Sometimes pure confidence can get you far, and sometimes you can will things into your life. In HackerNoon's Slogging channel, we talked about the times in our lives where we believed in ourselves enough to make real things happen. From becoming a musclehead to the next Vitalik Buterin, many of our HN staff seem to be on the right track.

This Slogging thread by Limarc, Hang, Linh, David and Sidra Ijaz occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel.

:dead-inside: 3

I started my diet 2 days ago and already thought I’m lean.

I bought crypto on Binance for the first time 2 months ago and I'm pretty much Vitalik Buterin now.

😂 4

I watched hours of 15s tiktok videos and now I’m pretty much set on all internet trends.

#classicDavid is: he doesn’t really read or watch the thing I told him but somehow sums it up better when telling other people what I told him 😭 . One time I heard him explain to some friends how the violin works.

That’s true I did/do know that information.

I ended up bricking the phone and having to buy her a new one on craigslist for $250. So in total I was down $200 on the deal.

😂 3

That was when I decided to transition from flipping phones to reselling video games.

:savage-joy: 2

Smart.

Sidra Ijaz

I once read some random stuff on palmistry and became a famous palmist in my college!

Sidra Ijaz

People said I can tell all about them after reading their hands. Well, I can tell about them because I was spending time with them.

💚 3 ✨ 3 💯 3

Similar to Sidra, I watched a bunch of Derren Brown specials and I'm pretty sure I can read minds now.

:smiling_face_with_tear: 1

Sidra Ijaz

You are what you believe. BELIEVING IS SEEING.

💯 2

I watched Mindhunter and Criminal Minds and I think I understand all the serial killers in the world :smiling_face_with_tear:

😂 3

I'm pretty confident if we took a month off of work Hang we could probably solve at least 2 cold cases.

:savage-joy: 1

Can always count on Sidra Ijaz to turn half-serious thoughts into deeply philosophical observations 😳.

💚 1

Sidra Ijaz

Linh that too might be a deception. :smiling_face_with_3_hearts:

I watched Greys Anatomy and Hospital Playlist and I think I’m ready to be a doctor.

Also if you read Hang's message closely it seems more like she meant to say she can empathize with all the serial killers in the world, not that she could catch them...but let's just ignore that and be thankful that we're a remote company with no in-person meetings.

:smiling_face_with_tear: 2 :savage-joy: 3

Sidra Ijaz

I watched Big Bang theory and felt like a quantum physicist.

Sidra Ijaz meanwhile when I watch TBBT all I want to do is to drink as much as Penny :smiling_face_with_tear:

😂 2

Omg I cannot watch that show for my dear life 🙈.

😂 2

Limarc no but…they have reasons to do so. Not that it justifies their actions but most of the time they’re so messed up and lacking control over their own life they end up getting the high from controlling others’ (or… taking other ppls lives).

Ah this… I started reading (again) this year and I think I'm a bookworm now 📚 .

:savage-joy: 1

Oh man….couldn’t be worse than the time you sympathized with the dictators Limarc.

I was only playing Devil's advocate... 😅

😂 1

Zaeem Shoaib

Watched a Call of Duty video online. Became a pro player.

👀 1 🔫 1

You were always a pro player 😉.

😆 1 :party_parrot: 1

