Subscriptions are everywhere these days—streaming services, gym memberships, meal kits. It's easy to lose track of them all. If you're tired of paying for stuff you don't even use, you're probably considering a subscription tracker. But which one fits your needs? Here's a comparison of Yorba, Rocket Money, YNAB, Quicken, and Monarch Money to help you decide.









Yorba: More than just subscription tracking

Best for: People who want to track subscriptions AND declutter their digital footprint.





Why it stands out: The subscription tracking works for the U.S., Canadian, and EU accounts. On top of that, Yorba helps you find and delete accounts you don’t use anymore, get fewer newsletters offering you stuff you don’t need, and act on data breaches.

What Yorba Does:

Tracks subscriptions automatically: Finds recurring payments by scanning emails or bank transactions.

Cleans up your digital footprint: With its accounts and newsletters monitoring, you can remove old accounts and email subscriptions in just a few clicks to keep your data safer.

Privacy-focused: Unlike some tools, Yorba doesn’t sell your data or show ads. It’s a Public Benefit Corporation, meaning it prioritizes user well-being over profit.

Pricing:

Free plan: Basic tools for tracking and deleting accounts.

Premium plan: $6/month (or 5.5 EUR) for advanced features like unlimited actions and priority updates.

Why Yorba works for you:

Yorba isn't just for budgeting—it helps you take control of your personal data. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who values privacy and doesn't want their personal data sold to advertisers.





Rocket Money (formerly Truebill): A budget-friendly option

Best for: U.S. users who want to cut down on subscription spending.

What Rocket Money does:

Tracks subscriptions automatically: Helps you see what you’re paying for.

Cancels subscriptions for you: Handles cancellations (though some come with extra fees).

Negotiates bills: Tries to lower your utility or cable bills to save you money.

Pricing:

Free basic features, with premium plans starting at $3/month. Bill negotiation and cancellation services may cost extra.

Where it falls short:

Privacy concerns: While Rocket Money states it does not sell personal data, its policy allows data sharing with affiliates or third parties, possibly for marketing or service enhancement​. Also, their participation in ad networks like Apple Search Ads suggests user data could be used to tailor ads. The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) has even raised concerns about whether its practices fully align with its privacy claims.

U.S.-only: Rocket Money is currently limited to users with U.S.-based bank accounts, so it's not an option for people in Canada, the EU, or other regions.





Rocket Money is handy if you're looking to save money and don't mind some data trade-offs. However, it's not ideal for privacy-focused users or those outside the U.S.





YNAB (You Need A Budget): A budgeting powerhouse

Best for: People who love to micro-manage their finances.

What YNAB Does:

Tracks spending manually: You’ll need to add your subscriptions yourself.

Budgeting goals: Helps you allocate funds for specific goals, like paying off debt or saving for a vacation.

Pricing:

$14.99/month or $99/year.

Where it falls short:

Doesn’t automatically track subscriptions.

No tools for canceling subscriptions or managing online accounts.

YNAB is great if you want detailed control over your budget. But if you’re looking for automation or want to enhance your online privacy, it’s not the best choice.

Quicken: The old-school option

Best for: People who need a traditional financial management tool.

What Quicken does:

Tracks finances: Includes subscriptions, investments, and loans.

Offers reports: Detailed insights into where your money’s going.

Pricing:

Starts at $41.88/year.

Where it falls short:

Not very user-friendly compared to newer apps.

Subscription tracking feels more like an afterthought.





Quicken is a solid choice for long-time users, but its interface and features might feel dated if you're used to modern apps.





Monarch Money: Sleek and simple

Best for: Families or couples who want to track finances together.

What Monarch does:

Tracks expenses: Automatically pulls in subscription data from your bank accounts.

Family sharing: Lets multiple people work on the same budget.

Custom categories: Tailor how subscriptions and expenses are organized.

Pricing:

$9.99/month or $89.99/year.

Where it falls short:

Limited support for non-U.S. banks.

Not much help canceling or managing subscriptions.





Monarch Money’s clean design is appealing, but it doesn’t have the advanced features for subscription management or account cleanup that Yorba offers.

Why Yorba stands out

Yorba does more than just track subscriptions. It gives you the tools to delete old accounts, unsubscribe from junk emails, and save money—all while keeping your data private. Whether you're in the EU, Canada, or the U.S., Yorba is built to handle regional banks and currencies.





If you're ready to clean up your subscriptions and your online accounts, give Yorba a try (use code NOONHACK25 for 25% off Yorba Premium). It's like hitting the reset button on your digital life.




