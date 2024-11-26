YeagerAI Introduces Blockchain Oracle Solution Using Language Models





YeagerAI has launched the Intelligent Oracle, a system that connects blockchain applications with external data sources using large language models (LLMs). The solution operates on GenLayer's blockchain infrastructure and aims to provide data access for decentralized applications.

The system implements an Optimistic Democracy consensus mechanism where validators use LLMs to process transactions by accessing internet data. The process involves a lead validator generating initial results, followed by verification from other validators against defined criteria.





Current blockchain applications face limitations in accessing real-world data, often relying on pre-defined datasets or manual intervention. The Intelligent Oracle system aims to address this by automating data retrieval and verification processes.





Several organizations have announced plans to implement the technology, including Radix DLT, Etherisc, PredX, Delphi Bets, and Provably. The system targets use cases in prediction markets, insurance, and financial derivatives, with transaction resolution times under one hour and costs below $1 per market.

Technical Implementation

Integration with GenLayer's blockchain

Cross-chain compatibility features

Validator network using LLMs

Optimistic Democracy consensus mechanism

Web data access capabilities

Development Timeline

Initial launch on permissioned network

Testnet planned for late 2024

Cross-chain integration roadmap

Focus on prediction market applications



The system's architecture allows validators to independently verify data sources and reach consensus through the network. This approach aims to maintain data accuracy while reducing manual intervention requirements. YeagerAI, based in research and development of AI systems, focuses on creating open-source protocols for blockchain applications. Their development team works on combining AI capabilities with blockchain infrastructure.





GenLayer, the underlying technology provider, develops tools for blockchain applications to process natural language instructions and web-based data. Their framework includes systems for handling subjective decision-making processes through decentralized networks. The launch represents ongoing development in blockchain oracle systems, particularly in automating data verification and consensus mechanisms. The integration of language models with blockchain infrastructure indicates evolution in decentralized application capabilities.





The project will begin operations in a controlled environment before expanding to public networks, allowing for system optimization and security verification. This approach aligns with standard practices in blockchain infrastructure deployment.





Don’t forget to like and share the story!

Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program . HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



