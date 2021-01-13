Writing Hacks: Target the 22 Most Trafficked Tag Pages on Hacker Noon

352 reads

@ natasha Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Tags are the internet's indexing system. When you submit a story to Hacker Noon, you get not three, not five, but EIGHT tags. Tags work for you, as a writer, in two important ways:

Tags help Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and friends find your content, in order to serve it to users searching for those terms.Tags help Hacker Noon distribute your content to top trafficked pages, as well as the most subscribed tags via our customizable newsletter, The Tech Brief.

As a subscribed Hacker Noon Reader:

You can check out all of Hacker Noon's 27,000+ tags here, and manage your Tech Brief Subscriptions here.

As a signed-in Hacker Noon Contributor:

You can use your knowledge of how tags work around here to better plan and promote the fresh content you submit to Hacker Noon.

Below you'll find a list of the 22 tag pages that attract the most readers on Hacker Noon.

Targeting your content to these pages is as simple as drafting a new submission and using the tags in Story Settings to select your magic eight.

Bonus Writing Hack: Cross reference your targeted tag pages with Hacker Noon's Leaderboard to see which headlines are generating the most engagement in your area of expertise.

Naturally, if you choose to include two or three of the most viewed tag pages on Hacker Noon in your eight tags, you're in a better position to level up your story's reach significantly. Let's dive in to those top 22 tag pages:

"Not a real programming language" since 1995.

👀 Read javascript stories on Hacker Noon.

"Programming today is a race between software engineers striving to build bigger and better idiot-proof programs, and the Universe trying to produce bigger and better idiots. So far, the Universe is winning." - Rich Cook, The Wizardry Compiled.

👀 Read programming stories on Hacker Noon.

I have this awesome Python library that — wait, are you on 2 or 3?

👀 Read python stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read cryptocurrency stories on Hacker Noon.

“Any fool can write code that a computer can understand. Good programmers write code that humans can understand.” ― Martin Fowler

👀 Read coding stories on Hacker Noon.

"Whereas most technologies tend to automate workers on the periphery doing menial tasks, blockchains automate away the center. Instead of putting the taxi driver out of a job, blockchain puts Uber out of a job and lets the taxi drivers work with the customer directly." — Vitalik Buterin, Creator Ethereum

👀 Read blockchain stories on Hacker Noon.

Humans with irrational brains, writing about machines with rational brains.

👀 Read #ai stories on Hacker Noon.

Not only the birth of digital currency, Bitcoin is also the mascot of decentralized and reliable digital currency.

👀 Read bitcoin stories on Hacker Noon.

The science of using computer programs to sift through thousands of data points and then using computer programs to present that data in a visual format.

👀 Read data science stories on Hacker Noon.

"It takes humility to realize we don't know everything, not to rest on our laurels, and to know that we must keep learning and observing. If we don't, we can be sure some startup will be there to take our place." — Cher Wang

👀 Read startups stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read react stories on Hacker Noon.

Stories for when it's been 7 hours and you still can't understand your own code...

👀 Read software development stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read automation stories on Hacker Noon.

Stories from those who've made it, and/or those who are probably listening to Drake a lot while trying to make it.

👀 Read business stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read entrepreneurship stories on Hacker Noon.

Because "if you build it, they will come" has always been bullsh*t.

👀 Read marketing stories on Hacker Noon.

The most hated language powering web servers since PHP.

👀 Read nodejs stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read c++ stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read software architecture stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read decentralization stories on Hacker Noon.

👀 Read gaming stories on Hacker Noon.

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” ― Arthur C. Clarke, Profiles of the Future: An Inquiry Into the Limits of the Possible

👀 Read technology stories on Hacker Noon.

What to do with this information

There you have it! The top 22 tag pages on Hacker Noon.

Use them wisely, next time you submit a tech story.

If you're not yet a Hacker Noon contributor, sign up here to create and customize your profile.

To increase your chances of getting published on Hacker Noon, be sure to add your profile picture, bio, social media links, and personal call-to-action.

More resources for Writers, with love from Hacker Noon:

🩳 How to Write Good Meta Descriptions to Boost SEO and Increase Traffic

🔍 Pocket Guide to SEO: Title, Keywords, Headings, and Meta Descriptions

🎩 Hack Your Next Hacker Noon Top Story with these 6 Writing Prompts

💡 How To Get Published on Hacker Noon [A Step by Step Guide]

🧀 22 Tech Company News Pages

🤙 Book a Call: The First 60 Hacker Noon Experts

💰 Monetizing Your Hacker Noon Stories and Own Website with Coil [A How-To Guide]

Tags