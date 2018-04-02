Writing a Reverse Proxy in just one line with Go

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
export PORT=1330
export A_CONDITION_URL="http://localhost:1331"
export B_CONDITION_URL="http://localhost:1332"
export DEFAULT_CONDITION_URL="http://localhost:1333"
file you can run:
.env
source .env
that does the following:
main.go
,
PORT
,
A_CONDITION_URL
, and
B_CONDITION_URL
environment variables to the console
DEFAULT_CONDITION_URL
/
package main
import (
"bytes"
"encoding/json"
"io/ioutil"
"log"
"net/http"
"net/http/httputil"
"net/url"
"os"
"strings"
)
// Get env var or default
func getEnv(key, fallback string) string {
if value, ok := os.LookupEnv(key); ok {
return value
}
return fallback
}
// Get the port to listen on
func getListenAddress() string {
port := getEnv("PORT", "1338")
return ":" + port
}
// Log the env variables required for a reverse proxy
func logSetup() {
a_condtion_url := os.Getenv("A_CONDITION_URL")
b_condtion_url := os.Getenv("B_CONDITION_URL")
default_condtion_url := os.Getenv("DEFAULT_CONDITION_URL")
log.Printf("Server will run on: %s\n", getListenAddress())
log.Printf("Redirecting to A url: %s\n", a_condtion_url)
log.Printf("Redirecting to B url: %s\n", b_condtion_url)
log.Printf("Redirecting to Default url: %s\n", default_condtion_url)
}
// Given a request send it to the appropriate url
func handleRequestAndRedirect(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
// We will get to this...
}
func main() {
// Log setup values
logSetup()
// start server
http.HandleFunc("/", handleRequestAndRedirect)
if err := http.ListenAndServe(getListenAddress(), nil); err != nil {
panic(err)
}
}
to parse the
handleRequestAndRedirect
value from the request body.
proxy_condition
type requestPayloadStruct struct {
ProxyCondition string `json:"proxy_condition"`
}
// Get a json decoder for a given requests body
func requestBodyDecoder(request *http.Request) *json.Decoder {
// Read body to buffer
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(request.Body)
if err != nil {
log.Printf("Error reading body: %v", err)
panic(err)
}
// Because go lang is a pain in the ass if you read the body then any susequent calls
// are unable to read the body again....
request.Body = ioutil.NopCloser(bytes.NewBuffer(body))
return json.NewDecoder(ioutil.NopCloser(bytes.NewBuffer(body)))
}
// Parse the requests body
func parseRequestBody(request *http.Request) requestPayloadStruct {
decoder := requestBodyDecoder(request)
var requestPayload requestPayloadStruct
err := decoder.Decode(&requestPayload)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
return requestPayload
}
// Given a request send it to the appropriate url
func handleRequestAndRedirect(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
requestPayload := parseRequestBody(req)
// ... more to come
}
to determine where we send traffic
proxy_condition
from the request we will use it to decide where we direct our reverse proxy to.
proxy_condition
is equal to
proxy_condition
then we send traffic to
A
A_CONDITION_URL
is equal to
proxy_condition
then we send traffic to
B
B_CONDITION_URL
DEFAULT_CONDITION_URL
// Log the typeform payload and redirect url
func logRequestPayload(requestionPayload requestPayloadStruct, proxyUrl string) {
log.Printf("proxy_condition: %s, proxy_url: %s\n", requestionPayload.ProxyCondition, proxyUrl)
}
// Get the url for a given proxy condition
func getProxyUrl(proxyConditionRaw string) string {
proxyCondition := strings.ToUpper(proxyConditionRaw)
a_condtion_url := os.Getenv("A_CONDITION_URL")
b_condtion_url := os.Getenv("B_CONDITION_URL")
default_condtion_url := os.Getenv("DEFAULT_CONDITION_URL")
if proxyCondition == "A" {
return a_condtion_url
}
if proxyCondition == "B" {
return b_condtion_url
}
return default_condtion_url
}
// Given a request send it to the appropriate url
func handleRequestAndRedirect(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
requestPayload := parseRequestBody(req)
url := getProxyUrl(requestPayload.ProxyCondition)
logRequestPayload(requestPayload, url)
// more still to come...
}
httputil.NewSingleHostReverseProxy(url).ServeHTTP(res, req)
// Serve a reverse proxy for a given url
func serveReverseProxy(target string, res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
// parse the url
url, _ := url.Parse(target)
// create the reverse proxy
proxy := httputil.NewSingleHostReverseProxy(url)
// Update the headers to allow for SSL redirection
req.URL.Host = url.Host
req.URL.Scheme = url.Scheme
req.Header.Set("X-Forwarded-Host", req.Header.Get("Host"))
req.Host = url.Host
// Note that ServeHttp is non blocking and uses a go routine under the hood
proxy.ServeHTTP(res, req)
}
// Given a request send it to the appropriate url
func handleRequestAndRedirect(res http.ResponseWriter, req *http.Request) {
requestPayload := parseRequestBody(req)
url := getProxyUrl(requestPayload.ProxyCondition)
logRequestPayload(requestPayload, url)
serveReverseProxy(url, res, req)
}
and our 3 simple servers on ports
1330
(all in separate terminals):
1331–1333
source .env && go install && $GOPATH/bin/reverse-proxy-demo
http-server -p 1331
http-server -p 1332
http-server -p 1333
curl --request GET \
--url http://localhost:1330/ \
--header 'content-type: application/json' \
--data '{
"proxy_condition": "a"
}'
field!
proxy_condition