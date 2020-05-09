Writing a Production Ready Express Server [A Step by Step Guide]

A developer that blogs
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
const port = 3000
app.get('/', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!'))
app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port}!`))
file is alright for a small hobby project and for development in a local environment, however this is not how the professionals work.
index.js
file by running the command
package.json
npm init
npm i typescript -g
npm i ts-node -g
tsc --init
npm i express cors @types/express
npm i winston @types/winston
npm i module-alias
{
"name": "productionserver",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "A Production Ready Server",
"main": "./build/index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha -r ts-node/register tests/**/*.test.ts",
"start": "ts-node index.ts",
"coverage": "nyc -r lcov -e .ts -x \"*.test.ts\" npm run test"
},
"author": "Dhairya Gada",
"license": "ISC",
"dependencies": {
"@types/express": "^4.17.3",
"@types/winston": "^2.4.4",
"cors": "^2.8.5",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"module-alias": "^2.2.2",
"winston": "^3.2.1"
},
"_moduleAliases": {
"@root": ".",
"@utils": "build/src/utils",
"@configs": "build/configs"
},
"devDependencies": {
}
}
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5", /* Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' (default), 'ES5', 'ES2015', 'ES2016', 'ES2017', 'ES2018', 'ES2019', 'ES2020', or 'ESNEXT'. */
"module": "commonjs", /* Specify module code generation: 'none', 'commonjs', 'amd', 'system', 'umd', 'es2015', 'es2020', or 'ESNext'. */
"lib": [
"es5",
"es6",
"dom"
],
"sourceMap": true, /* Generates corresponding '.map' file. */
"outDir": "./build", /* Redirect output structure to the directory. */
"strict": true, /* Enable all strict type-checking options. */
"moduleResolution": "node", /* Specify module resolution strategy: 'node' (Node.js) or 'classic' (TypeScript pre-1.6). */
"baseUrl": "./", /* Base directory to resolve non-absolute module names. */
"esModuleInterop": true, /* Enables emit interoperability between CommonJS and ES Modules via creation of namespace objects for all imports. Implies 'allowSyntheticDefaultImports'. */
"forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true /* Disallow inconsistently-cased references to the same file. */,
"resolveJsonModule": true,
"paths": {
"@utils/*": [
"src/utils/*"
],
"@configs/*": [
"configs/*"
],
}
},
}
.
├── docs
│ └── Readme.md
├── logs
│ └── app.log
├── node_modules
│ └── …
├── src
│ ├── constants
│ │ └── StatusConstants.ts
│ ├── core
│ │ ├── InitializeMiddleware.ts
│ │ ├── InitializeRoutes.ts
│ │ └── Server.ts
│ ├── middleware
│ │ ├── CommonMiddleware.ts
│ │ └── ErrorHandlingMiddleware.ts
│ ├── routes
│ │ ├── helloworld
│ │ │ └── HelloWorldRouteController.ts
│ │ └── AbstractRouteController.ts
│ ├── serviceclasses
│ │ └── helloworld
│ │ └── HelloWorld.ts
│ └── utils
│ └── logger
│ └── Logger.ts
├── tests
│ ├── integration
│ └── unit
│
├── configs
│ ├── LoggerConfig.json
│ └── ServerConfig.json
│
├── index.ts
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── tsconfig.json
└── ecosystem.config.json
└──src
All the Code related to project is maintained inside the src folder
└──test
All the Code related to the testing is maintained inside the tests folder
└──configs
All the Configurations related to the project are maintained inside the configs folder.
{
"host":"localhost",
"port":4000
}
folder is something like –
src
├── core
│
├── middleware
│
├── routes
│
├── serviceclasses
│
├── utils
│ └── logger
│
├── constants
export class HelloWorld{
public static async wishHello():Promise<string>{
let resp = `Hello World!`
return Promise.resolve(resp)
}
}
export class StatusConstants{
public static code404 = 404
public static code404Message = "Method Not Found"
public static code200 = 200
}
import winston from 'winston'
import {options} from '@configs/LoggerConfig.json'
export class Logger {
private logger: winston.Logger
private static instance: Logger
private constructor() {
this.logger = winston.createLogger({
transports: [
new winston.transports.Console(options.console),
new winston.transports.File(options.file)
]
})
}
public static getLoggerInstance(){
if (!Logger.instance) {
Logger.instance = new Logger();
}
return Logger.instance
}
public static getLogger(){
let _logger = Logger.getLoggerInstance()
return _logger.logger
}
}
.
npm i winston @types/winston
{
"options": {
"file": {
"level": "info",
"filename": "../logs/app.log",
"handleExceptions": true,
"json": true,
"maxsize": 5242880,
"maxFiles": 5,
"colorize": true
},
"console": {
"level": "debug",
"handleExceptions": true,
"json": false,
"colorize": true
}
}
}
import express = require("express");
export abstract class AbstractRouteController {
router = express.Router();
path!: string;
public async InitializeController(link: string) {
console.log(link + this.path)
await this.InitializeGet()
await this.InitializePost()
}
public async runService(req: express.Request, resp: express.Response): Promise<any> {
resp.send('runService Method for ' + this.path + 'does not exist !')
}
public async InitializeGet(){
this.router.get(this.path, this.runService.bind(this)).bind(this)
}
public async InitializePost(){
this.router.post(this.path, this.runService.bind(this)).bind(this)
}
}
import { AbstractRouteController } from "../AbstractRouteController";
import {Response,Request} from 'express'
import { HelloWorld } from "../../serviceclasses/helloworld/HelloWorld";
import { StatusConstants } from "../../constants/StatusConstants";
export class HelloWorldRouteController extends AbstractRouteController {
constructor(link:string){
super();
this.path = '/helloworld';
this.InitializeController(link);
}
public async runService(req: Request, resp: Response):Promise<any>{
let response = await HelloWorld.wishHello()
resp.status(StatusConstants.code200).send(response)
}
}
import { Express } from 'express'
import { Logger } from '../utils/logger/Logger';
let bodyParser = require('body-parser')
let cors = require('cors');
export class CommonMiddleware {
app: Express
constructor(_app: Express) {
this.app = _app
}
public async useBodyParser() {
this.app.use(bodyParser.json());
}
public async useURLencoded() {
this.app.use(
bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
})
);
}
public async useCors() {
this.app.use(cors());
}
public async logRequests() {
let logger = Logger.getLogger()
this.app.use((req, res, done) => {
logger.info(req.originalUrl);
done();
});
}
}
import { Express } from 'express'
import { Response, Request } from 'express'
import { StatusConstants } from '../constants/StatusConstants'
export class ErrorHandlingMiddleware {
app: Express
constructor(_app: Express) {
this.app = _app
}
public async handle404Error() {
this.app.use((req: Request, resp: Response) => {
resp.status(StatusConstants.code404).send(StatusConstants.code404Message)
})
}
}
import { Express } from 'express'
import { CommonMiddleware } from '../middleware/CommonMiddleware'
import { ErrorHandlingMiddleware } from '../middleware/ErrorHandlingMiddleware'
export class InitializeMiddleWare{
public static async InitializeCommonMiddleware(app :Express){
let middleware = new CommonMiddleware(app)
await middleware.useBodyParser()
await middleware.useURLencoded()
await middleware.useCors()
}
public static async InitializeErrorHandlingMiddleware(app :Express){
let errorMiddleware = new ErrorHandlingMiddleware(app)
await errorMiddleware.handle404Error()
}
}
import { Express } from 'express'
import { HelloWorldRouteController } from '../routes/helloworld/HelloWorldRouteController'
import { AbstractRouteController } from '../routes/AbstractRouteController'
export class InitializeRoutes {
public static async Initialize(app: Express, link: string) {
let routes = await this.getRoutes(link)
routes.forEach(rc => {
app.use("/", rc.router)
})
}
public static async getRoutes(link: string): Promise<Array<AbstractRouteController>> {
let routes: Array<AbstractRouteController> = []
routes.push(new HelloWorldRouteController(link))
return Promise.resolve(routes)
}
}
where
rc.router
is an instance of
rc
!
AbstractRouteController
var express = require ('express')
import {Express} from 'express'
import { InitializeMiddleWare } from './InitializeMiddleware';
import { InitializeRoutes } from './InitializeRoutes';
import * as ServerConfig from '@configs/ServerConfig.json'
export async function server() {
let app :Express= express();
let host = ServerConfig.host
let port = ServerConfig.port
let link = "http://" +host+ ":" + port.toString()
await InitializeMiddleWare.InitializeCommonMiddleware(app)
await InitializeRoutes.Initialize(app,link)
await InitializeMiddleWare.InitializeErrorHandlingMiddleware(app)
app.listen(port, host, () => {
console.log(
`Server started listening at ${host} on ${port} port.`
)
})
}
require ('module-alias/register')
import { server } from "./src/core/Server";
server()
"paths": {
"@utils/*": [
"src/utils/*"
],
"@configs/*": [
"configs/*"
],
}
"_moduleAliases": {
"@root": ".",
"@utils": "build/src/utils",
"@configs": "build/configs"
}