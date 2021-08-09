Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoWrite Cleaner Code with My Top 5 JavaScript Hacks by@samwalpole

Write Cleaner Code with My Top 5 JavaScript Hacks

image
Sam Walpole Hacker Noon profile picture

@samwalpoleSam Walpole

Fullstack .NET and JavaScript web developer. Coding teacher and advocate

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
LINQ Query: Benefits of Deferred Execution by @samwalpole
#csharp
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript

Tags

#javascript#clean-code#es6#tutorial#programming#enum#dictionary#callback#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.