    WRESTLING PUPPETS

    [Illustration: FIG. 182.—Peg marked for cutting and drilling.] The expenditure of a halfpenny, and a quarter of an hour’s use of a pocket knife, bradawl, and pliers, will produce a toy which is warranted to amuse grown-ups as well as children. Wrestlers made out of clothes pegs may be bought for a copper or two in the street, and are hardly a novelty; yet a few notes on home production will not be a waste of space, as making is cheaper, and much more interesting, than buying. The clothes pegs used must be of the shape shown in Fig. 182, with a round top. They cost one penny per dozen. Drill holes through body and legs as indicated in Fig. 182. Cut the legs from the “trunk,” and whittle them to the shape of Fig. 183. The arms, made out of any thin wood, are 2-1/4 inches long between centres of end holes. To get the best results the two arms and the four legs should be paired off to exactly the same length. [Illustration: FIG. 183.—Clothes-peg wrestlers.] The neatest method of attaching the parts is to use small brass tacks, which must, of course, be of somewhat larger diameter than the holes in the body. Holes in arms and legs are a loose fit, so that the wrestlers may be very loose-jointed, and the tacks must not be driven in far enough to cause any friction. Instead of tacks one may use wire passed through the parts and secured by a bend or loop at each end. Wire has the disadvantage of entangling the thread which works the figures.
