Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The book is available in paperback with the title Men Who Mastered the Atom: Men Who Made New Physics, New American Library, New York, $5.00 (hardback) The History of the Atomic Bomb, Michael Blow, American Heritage Publishing Company, Inc., is published in 1968.