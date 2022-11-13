Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): INTRODUCTION

The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. Use the free, public domain version of this eBook to help people around the world with reading comprehension and vocabulary. Atoms, electricity, and energy had to develop and meet three lines of investigation: atoms, electricity and nuclear energy. The sun, you see, is a vast nuclear engine, and the warmth and light that the sun radiates is the product of nuclear energy. We will begin with atoms.

Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTRODUCTION

A total eclipse of the sun.

INTRODUCTION

In a way, nuclear energy has been serving man as long as he has existed. It has served all of life; it has flooded the earth for billions of years. The sun, you see, is a vast nuclear engine, and the warmth and light that the sun radiates is the product of nuclear energy.

In order for man to learn to produce and control nuclear energy himself, however (something that did not take place until this century), three lines of investigation—atoms, electricity, and energy—had to develop and meet.

We will begin with atoms.

