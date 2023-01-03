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Working in a Company Just Isn't for Me

by
byRosano@rosano

entrepreneur • writer • musician

January 3rd, 2023
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Rosano@rosano

entrepreneur • writer • musician

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startups#entrepreneurship#coding#programming#productivity#time-management#employment#tech#technology

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