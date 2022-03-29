Women in Tech: Interview With a Woman of Web3

Tell us about yourself! I’m Evelina Lavrova, a Marketing & PR Consultant based in NYC. I’ve been in tech since 2012 and in crypto since 2016. Currently, I run Decrypto PR, a marketing & PR agency for web3, DeFi, NFT startups. Why did you choose this field in the first place? It was kind of natural. While working at a fintech startup I discovered blockchain for the first time. I had simply asked a founder explained it. Later in 2016, I joined Waves, an early-stage blockchain startup because I realized it will be the next big thing.

The HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

I’m excited to be a part of the Web3 community. It’s great when you are participating in the next phase of Internet development and making history.





Although I more worked with DeFi companies I’m personally passionate about NFTs and how they are transforming many different industries such as art, music, games, fashion, etc.

What are you most worried about right now and why?

I'm worried about climate change.





I think we need to switch from using natural resources to renewable energy such as solar, wind, and to develop green technologies.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

I like traveling. I’ve been to 18 countries and hope to continue to travel soon.





Typically, I take a few additional days for my business trips to see the country. Also, I like sports.





I play tennis and golf. I started to play tennis almost from zero the last June 2021 and in 6 months of regular training, I became an intermediate-level player.

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

A few years ago when I used to live in Europe I suggested to a company where I worked (at that time) to extend their promotions in the US.





Top managers rejected my idea and I quit the job. Then I launched my marketing & PR agency and moved to the US.

Since then I work as a consultant. So if someone says no to you, don’t say no to yourself and keep going!

Any questionable misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

I had a couple of situations when female C-Level or Executives looked down on me and showed me that I don’t have enough experience, I’m not qualified, and where my place is.

I prefer to not have any relations with such people. Fortunately, the majority of women in crypto and Web3 are very open and friendly.

What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?

Probably, my setback is trading when I didn’t sell crypto or stocks on time and lost the opportunity to earn money.





I managed it by working on improving my knowledge and skills in finance.

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

I think my biggest achievement, for now, is being recognized as a Top 10 Female in Crypto.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

Historically, there were a lot of developers and financiers in crypto that were men.





But every year more and more women have joined this space.





I joined a few female communities such as WomenTech Network, Node Women, SheFi, Women in Web3, World of Women, Surge, etc.





They have helped me a lot in many different ways. I think we need to develop the female communities, invite friends and educate women so more and more women can start to work in tech / crypto / Web3.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

I can name crypto idol - Katie Haun, former General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz and co-chair of its Crypto funds.





She is a member of the Board of Directors of Coinbase and OpenSea. Recently, she launched Haun Ventures, a $1,5B crypto fund.

Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

I highly recommend moving from Web2 to Web3.





It’s not too late and there are a lot of opportunities. Join the communities or DAOs for women, be very active, find a job in web3 or launch your startup. It’s booming. It’s very exciting to be a part of it and to make history!



