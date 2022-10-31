With Cyber Threats on the Rise,
Nero Consulting Encourages Businesses to Keep Their Guard Up
Too Long; Didn't ReadNero Consulting CEO Anthony Oren has watched countless companies suffer from the lack of preventative measures to secure their systems. Oren stressed the importance of companies not waiting to tighten up their security after an attack, opting instead to search out vulnerabilities before they happen. According to CISA, 2021 saw an increase in "sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organizations globally" Oren says that once a company’s files have been seized by hackers, paying the fine is often the easiest resolution.